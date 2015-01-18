Day 18: Ditch coffee for café au lait colours

If you want to #StartBetter , you probably already know that cutting back on the coffee is a good idea from a health point of view, but on the beauty front a creamy cappuccino or shot of espresso is most definitely on the menu. Brown hued makeup was a big trend for SS15 and tapped into the folksy, earthy 70s vibe channelled by many a designer. From subtle brown liner at Michael Kors, winged taupe eyes at Givenchy and smoked up mocha lids at Roberto Cavalli, brown was anything but blasé or boring. You can forget the 90s brown lipliner of old too (all five Spice Girls we’re looking at you). Light, innovative product textures and flattering, rather than flat, modern colour palettes make coffee toned lips and cheeks totally wearable. If you’re on the green juice wagon this January, treat yourself to a java fix from one of the Clinique beauties below: The cafe crème shadow

Chubby Stick Shadow Tint for Eyes in Lots o’ Latte , £17, is the easiest instant energy booster for eyes in the world- smooth it on crayon style, concentrating colour on the crease of the eyes, and dash out the door. If you’re craving an extra dose of definition, add a dash of sugar… The decaf definer

Cream Shaper for Eyes in Brown Sugar, £15, is smoother than your average flat white. Intense with a side of shimmer, it glides on quick and slick and won’t leave you reaching for another fix mid-morning. Apply the following to wake up eyes even more... The macchiato mascara

Lash Power Mascara Long-Wearing Formula in Dark Chocolate , £18, will keep you going like your caffeine fix used to- thermal sensitive technology keeps it on your lashes for 24 hours come rain, sweat, humidity and rom coms. The rich formula adds oomph if your lashes are feeling spindly and delicate first thing. It can’t help if you are though. Sideline Starbucks and whip yourself up a superfood smoothie with one of these instead. The latte lip

Smooth, creamy and especially welcome on bitter winter mornings, this moisturising lipstick in Nude Beach has just a hint of coffee colour blended with complexion-enlivening blush pink tones. Its balmy texture is a big plus for dry lips, and the colour lasts for an impressively long time given the buttery formula. If you’re a bit of a brown phobic, it’s barely there. The protective pick-me-up

If sore, chapped lips make wearing lipstick (or even leaving the house) unappealing, a nourishing balm will help. This one packs in about as many antioxidants as your average virtuous coffee-substituting juice , and the Rootbear shade has the added benefit of being a rather fetching, suits-all ‘sheer coffee brown nude’. It doesn’t melt off, it’s not sticky and feels all the more grown-up thanks to an absence of shimmer or glitter. Less 90s disco, more 21st centrury polish. The face waker