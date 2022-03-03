How we got our perfect foundation match from just a selfie

Buying foundation online has always been a bit of a gamble; will it be a good match or have you just spent £32 on something that really isn’t your shade? Foundation brand Dcypher has taken the guesswork out of base shopping online with bespoke foundations made for each individual.

Three of team GTG, myself included, tried the service and we were seriously impressed with the uncanny matches we received. In less than a minute the brand’s app scans your face and a day or two later your perfect foundation arrives in the post like magic.

Brands such as Urban Decay, Trinny London and Il Makiage offer foundation matching tools that ask a series of questions to help you find a foundation that fits, but because they don't scan your face, the results can be hit and miss on whether they suit your skin tone. Services such as Findation are also available, where you enter the shades you are in certain brands and the site recommends your perfect match.

How does Dcypher foundation matching work?

The Dcypher process is slightly different. Using your phone, the website takes three scans of your face to analyse your skin tone then allows you to personalise your formula, based on your skin type picking between oily/combination skin, balanced skin or dry skin. The app advises you to take your pictures in natural light. GTG’s editorial director Victoria took hers in strip lighting in the office (never the most flattering), so we wondered how well the shade would suit.

Next up you pick your coverage, from ultra-sheer, sheer, medium and full and your finish: matte, natural or radiant, before an ID number is generated that represents your exact skin shade. I opted for ultra-sheer and radiant because I can never say no to a glow. Finally, you pick your undertone (neutral, warm, cool, etc) and voila, a sample pot of your foundation is on its way to you. You pay £28 upfront, which seems a lot for a foundation you don't know will suit you, but you can alter the shade and have edited samples sent as many times as you want without incurring any extra cost, until you have the perfect match.