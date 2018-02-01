Decorté: Japan’s best selling makeup has just landed in the UK

What’s the best way to endear yourself to a British consumer base as an unknown brand hailing from Asia? You could go the way of K-beauty and roll out the kitsch, kiddy packaging. Or, you could get the face that launched a thousand campaigns (Croydon’s version of Helen of Troy), Kate Moss, involved to not only showcase your offering, but add creative impetus by designing her very own makeup collection. Japanese beauty brand Decorté opted for the latter, as we reported on last year , but up until recently the luxe makeup range was only available in the Asian market, and in very select retailers in the US. Until now. What’s the big deal? Selfridges is the brand’s first retail partner outside of Asia to stock Decorté’s makeup in addition to the decidedly swanky (and gaspingly expensive) skincare line. It’s being tipped as one of the department store’s most momentous beauty launches of the year, and Decorté is staging a takeover of part of the Selfridges beauty floor as I type- it finishes today if you want to dash down for a Decorté makeover and to swatch the makeup/ blob the skincare for yourself. The hype isn’t solely centred on novelty- the brand was founded in 1970, purports to have invented the world’s first skin serum and creates its formulations in line with ancient eastern medicine and Japanese natural elements (think Japanese Onsen hot spring water), alongside scientific R&D from labs run by Nobel Prize winning scientists. Forbes reports that the Decorté brand is partly behind a growth in revenue of 50 per cent for its umbrella group Kosé in the years 2015-2016, with further optimistic future projections and a “No 1 best selling brand in Japan” claim. Strong on paper, and in line with BeautyMart founders Anna-Marie Solowij and Millie Kendall ’s predictions that Japanese beauty looks set to steal South Korea’s industry crown in the years to come, but what is it bringing to our already very crowded dressing tables? The products Decorté has launched three new makeup products exclusively to the UK market- Japan hasn’t seen these offerings yet. This is what’s on counter: Eye Glow Gem, £25: A cream mousse eyeshadow in 30 shades that’s designed to be applied with your fingers.

The Rouge Lipstick , £32: Five mattes, 20 “glow” shades, all intended to plump while adding high pigment colour.

Dip In Glow , £32: What it says on the tin/ tiny pot. A white, pearlescent highlighter designed to dabbed over foundation. It apparently also boasts a moisturising ‘resin’ to keep skin supple and hydrated while you wear it.

Otherwise, get your wallet out for Kate Moss’ much loved Vitality Oil Tincture , £140, a moisturising essence about which she told Harpers Bazaar “it makes your skin look and feel amazing. I don’t know how but it just works! I’m obsessed with it." Other standouts include a £950 peptide heavy face cream ( AQ Meliority intensive cream ), the Moss-rated Soft Powder Foundation , £90, (*eyes watering profusely*) and Kate’s inflight sheet mask staples: a pack of six Slim & Firm Concentrate Multi-Action Face Masks , £170. If you’re after less ‘jaw on the floor’ price points, the new makeup launches are comparatively cheaper, also still at the Tom Ford end of spendy. I.e, not cheap, but also not A THOUSAND POUNDS. The verdict so far