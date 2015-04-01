Digital star Michelle Phan and Endemol launch new online network, ICON

Ayesha Muttucumaru 1 April 2015
gtg-daily-michelle-phan-main
Instagram @michellephan

The digital pioneer and the newly launched global content creator have joined forces to launch a hub for the biggest online lifestyle influencers and experts

YouTube  sensation and fashion and beauty digital pioneer Michelle Phan  has teamed up with independent production company Endemol Shine Group  to launch ICON, the first worldwide Premium Lifestyle Network.

Launching yesterday in the US and UK simultaneously, the network will feature original new content from some of the biggest and hottest up-and-coming digital influencers and lifestyle experts - a roaster of bloggers, vloggers and other online stars who have already amassed an incredible 2.4 billion views on YouTube alone between them.

The new venture creatively led by Phan, ICON and ICON UK will look to develop a range of inspirational premium content, conversation and community surrounding beauty, fashion, wellness, DIY, food, human interest stories and travel. Available across a wide variety of outlets, the platforms include YouTube , Dailymotion, Roku, Pluto TV, multiple connected TV platforms and major social media services Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, Pinterest and Tumblr.

Michelle Phan commented, “I'm thrilled to be partnering with Endemol Beyond. They are the fastest-growing premium content network in the world, and have demonstrated creative leadership across a wide range of lifestyle categories. I am first a creator, but my ongoing objective is to leverage my personal success, to help mentor new and existing talent, and further help them achieve their goals. Endemol Beyond shares this vision, and together, we will drive the future of original content for generations to come.

Georg Ramme, Managing Director for Endemol Beyond International added, “By collaborating with Michelle Phan and some of the hottest new YouTube stars from both sides of the Atlantic, ICON is set to become a go-to destination for millennials across the full spectrum of beauty, lifestyle and fashion.”

In addition to Michelle Phan, other influential lifestyle talent premiering on the ICON network include YouTube stars Ann Le (AnneorShine), Cassey Ho (Blogilates), Promise Phan (Dope2111), beauty chameleon Charis Lincoln (CharismaStarTV), Anisa Noor and popular beauty vlogger Rae from The Raeviewer.

ICON programming is also syndicated to premium digital distributors AOL and Scripps Networks Interactive's ULIVE Lifestyle Network. The ICON app will feature programming exclusives and is available for iOS and Android devices. Additional information can be found at www.ICON.network .



