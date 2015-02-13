Disguise dark circles with this expert-approved tool of the trade

An expert addition to your dark circle artilleries , this intelligently constructed makeup brush provides the perfect partner to your concealer for covering up the consequences of a bad night’s sleep. Expertly engineered to mimic the shape of your little finger, its niftily-shaped tip gets into even the most hard to reach parts of your under-eyes to provide a smooth finish and even distribution of product to make no one the wiser when it comes to your lack of eight hours.

Add to the mix its handbag-friendly size and you have all the ingredients you need for on-the-go glamour to help feign wide awake peepers when the reality couldn’t be further from the truth...

The Daniel Sandler Concealer Brush, £12.25 is available to buy online here and is one of the beauty goodies included in the Get The Gloss Beauty Insider's Kit created for Latest in Beauty.

