Disguise dark circles with this expert-approved tool of the trade

Ayesha Muttucumaru 13 February 2015
gtg-daniel-sadler-concealor-brush

Tired eyes? Cover up the evidence like a pro with the Daniel Sandler Concealer Brush

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

An expert addition to your dark circle artilleries , this intelligently constructed makeup brush provides the perfect partner to your concealer for covering up the consequences of a bad night’s sleep. Expertly engineered to mimic the shape of your little finger, its niftily-shaped tip gets into even the most hard to reach parts of your under-eyes to provide a smooth finish and even distribution of product to make no one the wiser when it comes to your lack of eight hours.

Add to the mix its handbag-friendly size and you have all the ingredients you need for on-the-go glamour to help feign wide awake peepers when the reality couldn’t be further from the truth...

The Daniel Sandler Concealer Brush, £12.25 is available to  buy online here  and is one of the beauty goodies included in the  Get The Gloss Beauty Insider’s Kit  created for Latest in Beauty.  Click here to get your beauty box worth £116 for just £19.95  and let us know what you think on social using the hashtag #GTGBeautyInsidersKit!

Follow us  @getthegloss  and Ayesha  @ayesha_muttu .


