Do it like a TWAG (that's tennis WAG)

Kim Sears

With the heat at Wimbledon getting so intense at times it rivals even the action on centre court, we can only applaud Kim Sears for her ability to maintain that fabulous blow-dry come rain or shine. The British beauty works as an artist and is long term girlfriend of tennis ace Andy Murray. Centre court’s queen of preened-chic, Kim never has a hair out of place with a gorgeous, glossy 'do that doesn’t fall flat in the rain or frizz up in the heat. She favours down 'dos and is often spotted sweeping her hair back over her head for a sultry, waterfall effect.

Get the look:

For a do it yourself blow-dry to rival Miss Sears, GTG recommends applying a protective styling spray before drying the hair to help lock in the blow-dry.

Using a product like Sassoon Spray Shine , £15.45, to finish is another great way of ensuring your 'do stays put and gives bags of added shine. Check out our Glamour Blow-Dry Tutorial from Sassoon’s Bruce Masefield for more.