Do it like a TWAG (that's tennis WAG)
Do it Like a TWAG
They might be going nuts for the World Cup over in Brazil, but here on home soil Wimbledon is serving up an A-team of killer TWAGs.
From blonde bombshells to sultry brunettes, the Wimbledon wives and girlfriends are a group of shiny-haired, Kors-carrying beauties who top the table for the most glamorous supporting cast we’ve ever seen. As our favourite tennis stars take to the stage (or should that be the court?), we bring you the top ten TWAGS they court and all their style secrets.
Kim Sears
With the heat at Wimbledon getting so intense at times it rivals even the action on centre court, we can only applaud Kim Sears for her ability to maintain that fabulous blow-dry come rain or shine. The British beauty works as an artist and is long term girlfriend of tennis ace Andy Murray. Centre court’s queen of preened-chic, Kim never has a hair out of place with a gorgeous, glossy 'do that doesn’t fall flat in the rain or frizz up in the heat. She favours down 'dos and is often spotted sweeping her hair back over her head for a sultry, waterfall effect.
Get the look:
For a do it yourself blow-dry to rival Miss Sears, GTG recommends applying a protective styling spray before drying the hair to help lock in the blow-dry.
Using a product like Sassoon Spray Shine , £15.45, to finish is another great way of ensuring your 'do stays put and gives bags of added shine. Check out our Glamour Blow-Dry Tutorial from Sassoon’s Bruce Masefield for more.
Jelena Ristic
Nothing offsets the white dresses of Wimbledon better than lashings of bronzer and a pop of blush, and Novak Djokovic’s fiancé Jelena Ristic has the look down to a T. The model has been with the current World No. 2 for almost nine years and the couple are engaged to be married. Jelena always looks flawless when courtside, with bronzed skin and a healthy glow to rival the most beautiful of Brazilian babes.
Get the look:
Chanel do a great powder in a range of shades for sculpting and highlighting cheekbones with a pop of blusher is a great way of adding more dimension to the face. Finish with a generous dusting of brightening powder, such as Bobbi Brown’s Brightening Nudes , £40, for a centre court glow that screams Jelena.
Maria Francisca Perello
Rafael Nadal won’t be the only world number one on centre court this season, with his gorgeous girlfriend Maria Perello topping our charts in the natural beauty stakes. The Spanish beauty, who hails from the same small island as her tennis playing totty, is described as your average girl who has no interest in the celebrity lifestyle. Luckily for us, her down to earth approach is reflected in what she wears (or rather what she doesn’t) on her face. A fan of the minimalistic look, Maria has some of the most gorgeous, glowing skin we’ve seen this side of the Mediterranean, with barely there makeup for a summer look thats au naturel.
Get the look:
To replicate Maria’s natural glow, we recommend perfecting your skincare routine to give yourself the best and most beautiful base possible. Nude lips, light foundations and finishing powders are an absolute must. Why not check out our tutorial on how to create flawless skin for more tips?
Brooklyn Decker
Andy Roddick may recently have retired from the game, but we couldn’t bring ourselves to retire his stunning wife Brooklyn Decker from our gallery. The blonde bombshell, who is famous for her careers in both modelling and acting, is all about big hair, full lips and sexy curves, and we can’t get enough of her glamorous look. With an envy-enducing mop of blonde hair that wouldn’t look out of place on a Brazilian beach model and a figure to die for, we’ll be waving goodbye to Roddick but keeping an eye on his inspirational American counterpart.
Get the look:
Brooklyn’s look is all about glam glam glam, so we recommend checking out Mary Greenwell’s tutorials on fuller lips as a great place to start. Big, blonde hair is also a must, but don’t panic if you’re brunette - ombre is really big this season, and there are some great at-home hair lightening kits on the market designed to save you the hassle of heading out to the salon.
Ester Satorova
Another tennis star who has netted (sorry) himself a hot TWAG is Tomas Berdych, whose model girlfriend Ester Satorova has got sophisticated down to a T. With sleek hair, a gorgeous physique and an expert knowledge of what works, Miss Satorova is all set to bring a touch of class to centre court this season.
Get the look:
One of the things we’re most envious of is Ester’s athletic figure, and although no amount of exercise can give us longer legs or a couple more inches on top, we do know that mixing a healthy diet with the right moves can set us firmly on our way to bikini body bliss. Why not check in with Project Bikini to set yourself on the right path?
Zaira Nara
Often found hovering around the world’s top 10, Zaira Nara is a pretty fitting girlfriend for tennis ace Juan Monaco. The popular Argentinian model was ranked 47 in FHM’s World’s Sexiest Women poll in 2010, and has worked for a range of popular brands including Herbal Essences, Gillette and Pantene. Her look is a pretty glamorous one, with bronzed skin, big hair and sultry smokey eyes. With a lot of floppy hats and beaded braclets on show, she’s a pretty bohemian kind of girl, and we can’t get enough of her glam festival-chic.
Get the look:
To go understated glam like Zaira, GTG recommends a lip crayon or balm that adds a touch of colour without being too dramatic. Clinique Chubby Sticks , £17, are a great way of dressing up your look, and Clarins Lip Balm Crayons , £18, provide the perfect amount of shimmer to your pout without being too powerful. Lashes are also big for this look (literally), and we can’t fault Benefit They’re Real! Mascara , £19.50.
Stacey Gardner
Stacey Gardner has to win our award for brainiest TWAG - married to American tennis player Mardy Fish, the brunette bombshell is both a model and a lawyer. Mixing beauty with brains, Stacey hails from California and is the epitome of the tanned, West Coast beach babe. With a laid back style her look is totally stateside inspired, with baseball caps and celebrity shades the order of each and every day. She boasts a beautiful, sun-kissed glow and a blow-dried style even the Brazilians would be envious of.
Get the look:
To send your look stateside, go for a fake tan that has a more brownish tint as opposed to an orange one. Products by St Tropez and James Read are all GTG approved, and give you a natural looking glow that’s far more tennis than TOWIE.
Francesca Fichera
He might not be the highest ranking tennis player in the world right now, but Filippo Volandri seems to be doing far better where the ladies are concerned. His girlfriend Francesca Fichera is a popular Italian game show host with a gorgeous glow and some really great hair. Her tousled locks have graced many a tennis court, and with a barnet like that, we can see why Italy loves her!
Get the look: To get Francesca’s chic 'do, use curling tongs to make bigger curls then run your fingers through them once cooled to create a wavy look. Adding a volumising foam like the one from Wella Professionals before you dry the hair can also help to create added texture and lift.
Sara Foster
Former fashion model and 90210 actress Sara Foster is TWAG to German tennis star Tommy Haas. With her sporting husband ranked among the top 25 in the world, Sara always looks on top form too with long legs, lean arms and great abs. With L.A. roots, it’s no suprise she’s made our top ten.
Get the look:
To get a body like Foster you should do away with the bulk and focus on slimming down for a longer, leaner figure. Check out The Long, Lean Body Workout by Personal Trainer Christina Howells for the perfect bikini bod.
Bec Hewitt
Bec Hewitt is a former Home and Away actress who hails from the exciting city of Sydney. Married to Lleyton Hewitt, the Aussie beach babe brings a touch of down under whenever she sits court side with glossy, surfer girl locks and a beachy glow. Her homeland might be out of our reach, but we’ll steal her style secrets wherever we can if they make us look as great when going surfer-chic as the lovely Bec.
Get the look:
Unfortunately, we don’t have the beaches (or the weather) to get surfer-girl groomed the natural way. However, with a little help from our friends GTG can have you channeling beach babe in no time. Check out our Beach Tousle Tutorial with Bruce Masefield to go all surfer this summer.
