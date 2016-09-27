Why you'll love Urban Decay's new liquid eyeliner

When it comes to new ranges, Urban Decay is proving pretty formidable in the eye makeup stakes. The latest launch to hit our desks? The brand’s new collection of Razor Sharp Water-resistant Longwear Liquid Eyeliners - a delivery that promised to be a feast for our eyes in more ways than one.

A 20-strong collection of shades and finishes from lacquered creams to metallic shimmers, each claims to be, ‘The ultimate tool for easy, crazy-sharp lines’. No wonder we couldn’t wait to fine-tune our feline flicks. Promising both style and substance, its range of textures and great colour payoff are really something rather special. From the molten Goldrush (our favourite - think of it as liquid gold with which to gild your eyes with...) to the bronzed Snakebite, the wet-look green Street to the classic noir Perversion, each add an eye-catching twist to your go-to eye look of choice.

With regards to endurance, it has some noteworthy stamina. While not completely bulletproof waterproof-wise, (if you rub it after say, being caught in the rain, it does start to come off), it does stay noticeably budgeproof and smudge and fade free from morning until night. If you do need to build up intensity though throughout the day, its lightweight formula handles layering and touch ups effortlessly. Plus, it doesn’t require excessive scrubbing to take it off last thing at night to balance longevity and practicality very well indeed.

Where this particular eyeliner comes into its own though is where its brush design is concerned. Thin, precise and deserving of the name ‘Razor Sharp’, it makes achieving a fine, bold stroke supremely easy to master to distribute its high pigment formula smoothly and evenly along the lash line, (just remember to shake the bottle well beforehand).

Pint-sized but potent pots of pigmented colour, they provide an easy yet effective dose of multi-dimensional definition to eyes, whether used alone or above a darker line drawn closer to the lash line’s edge. Striking, sharp and slim, they’re among some of the finest fine-tipped tools we’ve tried.

The new Urban Decay Razor Sharp Water-resistant Longwear Liquid Eyeliners are £16 each and are available to buy online from urbandecay.co.uk

