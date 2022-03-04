Not Fair: Do you really need foundation?

Do you really need a foundation? Turns out, many of us don’t. Well, not every day at least.

With an almost limitless choice of foundations out there at the moment, it’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking that we have to use one, rather than whether we actually should. If you have just the odd spot of blotchy skin or pigmentation, steer clear. You could be doing more harm to your skin than good.

Plus, with ‘Day-Glow’ skin being the trend du jour on the SS14 catwalks, there couldn’t be a better time to check out the more natural-looking alternatives for channelling your inner Jourdan Dunn, Beyoncé and Joan Smalls...

MAKEUP ARTIST'S TOP TIPS

So what are the best alternatives to foundation? According to makeup artist Daniel Sandler , “Tinted moisturiser is great during the warmer months, but if you still need a little extra coverage then apply a liquid concealer using a small brush over the top of your base. Always apply it before you set your base with powder.”

If you’re looking to cut back on the amount of makeup you apply he tells us, “You may find that using a makeup primer first or a colour neutralising concealer will help reduce the amount of foundation you use. My mantra is always blend, blend, blend.”

THE BEST FOUNDATION ALTERNATIVES

Estée Lauder Double Wear All-Day Glow BB Cream