Not Fair: Do you really need foundation?

Ayesha Muttucumaru 1 April 2014
gtg-not-fair-foundation-main

The best BB creams, CC creams and tinted moisturisers for darker skin tones

Do you really need a foundation? Turns out, many of us don’t. Well, not every day at least.

With an almost limitless choice of foundations out there at the moment, it’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking that we have to use one, rather than whether we actually should. If you have just the odd spot of blotchy skin or pigmentation, steer clear. You could be doing more harm to your skin than good.

Plus, with ‘Day-Glow’ skin being the trend du jour on the SS14 catwalks, there couldn’t be a better time to check out the more natural-looking alternatives for channelling your inner Jourdan Dunn, Beyoncé and Joan Smalls...

MAKEUP ARTIST'S TOP TIPS

So what are the best alternatives to foundation? According to makeup artist Daniel Sandler , “Tinted moisturiser is great during the warmer months, but if you still need a little extra coverage then apply a liquid concealer using a small brush over the top of your base. Always apply it before you set your base with powder.”

If you’re looking to cut back on the amount of makeup you apply he tells us, “You may find that using a makeup primer first or a colour neutralising concealer will help reduce the amount of foundation you use. My mantra is always blend, blend, blend.”

MORE GLOSS: What the hell is a CC cream?

THE BEST FOUNDATION ALTERNATIVES

Estée Lauder Double Wear All-Day Glow BB Cream

£29, www.esteelauder.co.uk

Level of coverage: Medium

Best BB Cream for a… natural finish

Bonus features: The BB Cream version of one of my favourite foundations, this alternative provides a more intense level of coverage than the others on this list, but still manages to feel comfortable on skin.

By Terry Cellularose Brightening CC Lumi-Serum in Sunny Flash

£59, uk.spacenk.com

Level of coverage: Sheer

Best CC Serum for a… dewy finish

Bonus features: A unique serum that helps to colour correct and reduce uneven skin tone over time, it also gives an immediate glow and skin pick-me-up in the interim. Great for achieving a summer glow whether or not the sun is out.

NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer

£29, uk.spacenk.com

Level of coverage: Sheer

Best Tinted Moisturiser for a… natural finish

Bonus features: Oil-free and non-comedogenic (meaning it doesn’t block pores), this particular tinted moisturiser is my personal favourite for its ability to gently diffuse imperfections while being light enough for daily use. Team with a touch of NARS Creamy Concealer , £21 to give dark circles and areas of skin pigmentation some extra attention.

MORE GLOSS: Charlotte Tilbury’s Rock Chick Nude

Bobbi Brown CC Cream SPF 35 in Warm Nude and Golden Nude

£29, www.bobbibrown.co.uk

Level of coverage: Sheer

Best CC Cream for a… luminous finish

Bonus features: Brightening, moisturising with an SPF of 35, this clever cream creates an even canvas underneath your makeup, to make the most of whatever you put on top. Think of it as a pumped up primer instead.

Cover FX CC Cream

£35, www.houseoffraser.co.uk

Level of coverage: Light to medium

Best CC Cream for a… satin finish

Bonus features: Available in a range of shades that are each sub-categorised by three undertones (pink, neutral and golden), these cater for an impressive range of skin tones.

Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick

£29, www.bobbibrown.co.uk

Level of coverage: Medium

Best anti-foundation for a… natural finish

Bonus features: Portable and creamy with a formula that melts like butter on skin, OK, the name technically says ‘foundation,’ but with its unique talent for controlling oil and hydrating dry spots, it provides more targeted coverage without the usual heaviness to prove wearable enough to wear every day.


