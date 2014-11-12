1 / 11

Dusk till dawn: the 10 best long-lasting beauty picks for party season

Inject your makeup bag with some key gravity-proof beauty essentials, and no longer should you worry about having your finger ready to hit ‘Detag’ on any unflattering Facebook photos the morning after the night before.

From eye makeup that doesn’t budge to hairspray that keeps frizzy hair at bay, long-lasting lipstick to cosmetics that act as clever buffers to ward off shiny skin , here are our top beauty tips and picks to ensure you look camera-ready from dusk till dawn.