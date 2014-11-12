Dusk till dawn: the 10 best long-lasting beauty picks for party season
Inject your makeup bag with some key gravity-proof beauty essentials, and no longer should you worry about having your finger ready to hit ‘Detag’ on any unflattering Facebook photos the morning after the night before.
From eye makeup that doesn’t budge to hairspray that keeps frizzy hair at bay, long-lasting lipstick to cosmetics that act as clever buffers to ward off shiny skin , here are our top beauty tips and picks to ensure you look camera-ready from dusk till dawn.
John Frieda Moisture Barrier Hairspray, £6
Frizz and humidity-proof your hairstyle of choice with this firm yet flexible hairspray at hand. Best for wavy hair types that have a tendency to expand in the midst of a crowded dancefloor, it dries quickly without any post-spritz crispiness to keep flyaways under control and your updo or freshly straightened head of hair held perfectly in place.
Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra 24hr Foundation, £28.50
Sweat-proof, heat-proof and available in a fantastic range of shades to suit fair to dark skin tones , this medium to high coverage foundation makes for the perfect winter cover up on days when you need a few more layers. Buildable and durable, it makes for the ideal night time upgrade from your tinted moisturiser to keep skin looking flawless from desk to dancefloor.
MAC Lip Pencil, £12.50
The perfect partner for your signature red lipstick or nude , keep feathering and bleeding to a minimum with a pre-application etch ‘n’ sketch using this creamy lip pencil. The best way for ensuring your lipstick withstands both mistletoe and mulled wine, think of it as the makeup equivalent of a pair of Spanx - great for shaping and providing the smoothest of outlines underneath the main event.
Urban Decay 24/7 Velvet Glide-on Eye Pencil, £15
This eyeliner is quite simply one of the best ones we’ve tried for keeping panda eyes at bay. Available in an assortment of deep colours, neutrals and the richest of blacks, its silky texture melts onto upper and lower lash lines for a budgeproof, lived-in smokiness that looks sultry, nonchalant and supremely effortless. For extra wow factor, try one of the jewel-hued array of coloured Glide-On Eye Pencils instead, for an instant hit of high octane colour that stands out from the crowd.
Hourglass No.28 Primer Serum, £62
Give your makeup some extra staying power with this refreshingly hydrating and multi-purpose primer. Comprising of 14 essential oils, 10 plant oils and vitamins A, B5, C and E, it’ll help to nourish parched, dry winter skin while also creating the perfect canvas for giving your makeup some added grip, no matter how late it gets...
Clarins Ombre Matte Eyeshadow, £19
The perfect ally when experimenting with a deep and daring smokey eye, these cream-to-powder paint pots offer great colour payoff to gives eyes an intense shot of day to night intensity. Soft, rich and matte for a chic yet modern twist, their versatile dual formulation offers the best of both textures, allowing for ease of application and a super smooth finish.
Dior Diorshow Art Pen, £24.50
Whether you’re a feline flick pro or winged eyeliner novice, no clutch bag should be seen without this fine-tipped professional standard pen in tow. Boasting the intensity of a liquid eyeliner, without the usual gloopiness or post-application messiness (keeping eyelashes refreshingly ink-free), its quick-drying and gel-like texture make for two key qualities for ensuring that it stays firmly in place, no matter what the night holds in store.
Clinique Long Last Soft Matte Lipstick, £18
Come cocktails, mixers or port, this long-lasting lipstick boasts party-ready pigment with extra longevity, refreshingly without drying out lips in the process. Available in 8 vibrant shades, including a statement red and 7 vivid alternatives, they give party pouts the ideal dose of bold and bright colour to add a surge of sunnier times in the face of gloomier forecasts.
Bobbi Brown Metallic Long-Wear Cream Shadow, £19
Showing that shimmer can indeed be sophisticated, these long-lasting eyeshadows act as the perfect way to add some subtle sparkle to your new season LBD. Pigmented and jam-packed full of understated glitter, they act as the grown-up way to glisten this party season, whether you opt for a sheer wash of colour or go for full on Glamazon.
Urban Decay All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray, £20
The perfect finishing touch to your party look of choice, keep this alongside your can of hairspray for the ideal way to spritz, fix and set your makeup. Non-drying, with a lightweight texture that when dried, will keep your complexion as meltproof as possible no matter where the night takes you, it’ll act as your secret weapon in making sure you look just as great at 6am as you did at 6pm.
