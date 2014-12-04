Elizabeth Arden names a new Brand Ambassador

While Kendall Jenner seemed to be the talk of the beauty industry with her newly signed gig for Estée Lauder, Elizabeth Arden Inc. has recently announced 20-year-old model Karlina Caune as their new brand ambassador.

In what many believe to be a strategic move to attract a younger consumer the Latvian beauty will be appearing in advertising campaigns, marketing programs and public relations events, as well as active on Elizabeth Arden’s social media and digital platforms.

“The modern Elizabeth Arden woman is a passionate, multicultural individual who leads an active professional lifestyle,” says Scott Beattie, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Elizabeth Arden, Inc. “In Karlina Caune, we have found a beautiful and intelligent young woman who embodies the ideals of the Arden brand.”

Speaking of her recent entitlement Karlina has said “I am honored to join this iconic brand. Not only have I always loved the products, but Elizabeth Arden as well. She was a woman ahead of her time and her philosophy about embracing women’s natural beauty is inspiring to me. I’m excited to join this community that supports strong, confident women.”