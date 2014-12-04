Elizabeth Arden names a new Brand Ambassador

4 December 2014
gtg-daily-gloss-elizabeth-arden-listing

Move over Kendall Jenner, there's a new young beauty in town

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

While Kendall Jenner seemed to be the talk of the beauty industry with her newly signed gig for Estée Lauder, Elizabeth Arden Inc. has recently announced 20-year-old model Karlina Caune as their new brand ambassador.

In what many believe to be a strategic move to attract a younger consumer the Latvian beauty will be appearing in advertising campaigns, marketing programs and public relations events, as well as active on Elizabeth Arden’s social media and digital platforms.

“The modern Elizabeth Arden woman is a passionate, multicultural individual who leads an active professional lifestyle,” says Scott Beattie, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Elizabeth Arden, Inc. “In Karlina Caune, we have found a beautiful and intelligent young woman who embodies the ideals of the Arden brand.”

Speaking of her recent entitlement Karlina has said “I am honored to join this iconic brand. Not only have I always loved the products, but Elizabeth Arden as well. She was a woman ahead of her time and her philosophy about embracing women’s natural beauty is inspiring to me. I’m excited to join this community that supports strong, confident women.”


You may also like

10 ways to super boost your salad and make it more interesting
The best high street foundations under £20
10 protein-packed vegetables to stock up on
Tummy troubles? 10 expert tips to improve your digestion


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island satin maxi skirt, £30
H&M knitted jumper, £18.99
Ofra Cosmetics Pressed Banana Powder, £12
Lancôme Lash Idôle Eye Liner, £17.60
Huda Beauty Faux Filter Luminous Matte Concealer, £26
Montezuma’s Lots of Love Chocolate Bar Library, £14

More Gloss

Beauty
Glossy Picks 2023 reader’s edit: 27 beauty and wellness buys you loved this year
Beauty
9 makeup buys that will genuinely take you from day to night
Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
Explore More