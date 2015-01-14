Achieve a flawless base with Chanel’s perfect skin masterclasses

This January, Chanel’s ‘Wear It Your Way’ event will offer you the chance to master the perfect base with five events in London’s beauty mecca, Covent Garden. Hosted at the Chanel Beauty store between Wednesday 21st and Sunday 25th January, the events see Chanel partnering with five of the industry's top makeup artists including GTG experts Ruby Hammer and Arabella Preston .

With a common focus of enhancing natural beauty, the five bespoke events will be as follows:

Wednesday 21st January: ‘Timeless Beauty’ with Ruby Hammer

Thursday 22nd January: ‘Face Sculpting’ with Zoe Taylor

Friday 23rd January: ‘Day to Night Complexion’ with Gina Kane

Saturday 24th January: ‘Bridal Makeup’ with Sarah Brock

Sunday 25th January: ‘Teen Complexion’ with Arabella Preston

Don't miss the chance to quiz these makeup maestros. After all, flawless skin is always in fashion.

Appointments last 1 hour and cost £25 (redeemable against purchase on the day) and can be booked by email or over the phone on 0207 240 2001

