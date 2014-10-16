Estée Lauder acquires fragrance company Le Labo

16 October 2014
get-the-gloss-le-labo-1

Estée Lauder adds another company to its stellar team of beauty brands

Estée Lauder Companies has announced it has signed a binding agreement to acquire indie fragrance brand Le Labo.

Founded in 2006 by fragrance industry veterans Fabrice Penot and Eddie Roschi, Le Labo is “a high-end fragrance and sensory lifestyle brand with a distinct French heritage and an emphasis on fine craftsmanship and personalization in its products and services.”Lauder’s president and chief executive officer, Fabrizio Freda has since stated “Le Labo is the perfect complement to our portfolio of prestige beauty brands. Fabrice and Eddie have built a beautiful, incredibly unique brand with a focus on craftsmanship, personalization and high-touch services. We look forward to collaborating closely with them to continue building on their extraordinary success with discerning global consumers.”

Le Labo will be overseen by John Demsey, The Estée Lauder Companies’ Group President, responsible for Estée Lauder, MAC Cosmetics, Tom Ford, Prescriptives, Bobbi Brown, Jo Malone, La Mer, Bumble and bumble, Smashbox and Aramis & Designer Fragrances.

