I'm a beauty founder and this is my £7.99 sleep hack

Estée Lalonde is a content creator, creative director, podcast host, mental health advocate and founder of her own brand, Mirror Water. Originally from Canada, she moved to England when she was 19 years old and made a life for herself south-east London (although she says she’s dreaming of having more outside space, so a country pile may be in the offing!). Her beauty and lifestyle content, which started with YouTube videos over a decade ago, is beloved by hundreds of thousands of followers, as is the way she truthfully shares a lot of her personal life, including her own struggles with anxiety and depression. She cites helping create three best-selling jewellery collections with Daisy London as one of her career highlights, but her current passion is Mirror Water. Not just a range of dreamy bath and body products, they have been designed as a tool for self-care and reflection. Mirror Water, Estée says, is a lifestyle brand and community that aims to help others with mental health issues feel understood and seen. Estée’s greatest love is Effie the dog, adopted via the Wild At Heart Foundation where she’s an ambassador. We chatted to her (Estée, not Effie) about her hacks for making every day a balanced and happy one, and about the products, hobbies and advice that make a real difference to her. My typical work day "I wouldn’t say I’m a morning person, but I definitely like to seize the day. The first thing I do in the morning is cuddle my dog and take her outside for a walk. I try to do this before I look at my phone in the morning: starting the day in calm, reflective way is important. Breakfast really feels like the most important meal of the day to me because I need as much energy as I can get. My favourite breakfast is good old-fashioned scrambled eggs on toast and a green juice if I have any in my fridge. I could eat this every day! I love having hot showers in the morning with my music blasting. There really is nothing better than that - sorry, neighbours.... Before I get started with my work for the day, I usually do a quick whizz round my flat and try to organise it as much as possible. I find it so difficult to concentrate when things are out of place. I always work at my desk with a candle burning beside me. I find it helps me focus and it also keeps me calm when those emails are flying in. My favourite at the moment is the Costa Brazil Vela Candle , £190."

"I’ve noticed a real need to decompress at the end of a workday recently and I never thought exercise would become my friend. But I’ve discovered reformer pilates and try to go to a few evening classes each week. For someone who doesn’t love to exercise, I’m so glad I found an activity I truly enjoy! It's such a nice way to end the day feeling strong." My weekend "My weekends are all about nourishment and relaxation. I work at a pretty fast pace all week, long-jumping from task to task, so I like to use my weekends to slow things right down and do what feels good to me. Sometimes that means going to a party with my friends and other times that means staying in bed all weekend!" My beauty routine "I like to keep my beauty routine focused on skincare and body care; I think it’s great to have a strong foundation to build from and I enjoy those things the most. I love wearing makeup, but I keep that super minimal with some tinted moisturiser and brow gel most days. I do love having facials. They’re like meditation sessions for me and I’ve tried just about every facial in London. I love Sarah Chapman, Skinwork and Re:Lax the most. I’ve become rather addicted to my MZ Skin Light Therapy Golden Treatment Mask , was £385, now £346. And oh! I adore my Rose Inc. Cooling Spheres (try Mallows Beauty Glass Facial Massager Ice Globes , £20, for a similar buy in the UK)."

Wellness from the inside "Honestly, my inner wellness could be improved greatly. I don’t like cooking (it stresses me out!) and I need to start taking more supplements; I do take vitamin D for my seasonal depression . In general, I try to eat a balanced diet, but I find if I’m too restrictive I go the other way completely. Everything in moderation including moderation itself!" The best advice I’ve been given "My mom always tells me to do the most annoying task on my to-do list first and the rest of the day will seem easy. It’s one of those things that’s definitely true, but so hard to implement! I’m not a huge procrastinator, but I could definitely be better at doing things I don’t like doing." My top 10 favourite products 1. Maison Louis Marie No.04 Bois de Balincourt Perfume Oil, £50

"My go-to fragrance is the Maison Louis Marie No.04 Bois de Balincourt Perfume Oil , £50, I like the tiny rollerball version because it’s easy to throw in my bag and re-apply throughout the day. The scent is so sexy and gorgeous! I love wearing it for day and evening, so it’s a great all-rounder for me." Buy now 2. Oskia Renaissance Mask, £68

"This is my ride or die when it comes to sorting out my skin. Whenever I feel like it needs a pick-me-up, I reach for this. I love applying it in the morning before I do the rest of my skincare routine and makeup because it makes my skin look smooth and bright." Buy now 3. Gallinée Perfume-Free Cleansing Bar, £13

"This bar is formulated without fragrance and is for the most sensitive parts of your face and body. It’s gynaecologist-tested and respects the natural pH balance to support your vaginal microbiome and that of the skin on your face and body as well. I refuse to shower without this." Buy now 4. Omorovicza Perfecting Lip Balm , £34

"I'm a lip balm addict and never without one, but I always come back to this Omorovicza one. It has a super luxurious formula that I love to apply in a thick layer before bed. This balm is 100% EL approved." Buy now 5. Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk, £17

"Speaking of lips, the Pillow Talk Lip Cheat is just the best lip liner of all time. I was introduced to this by my friend Amelia Liana and I’ve never looked back. I like to apply it all over with a clear lip balm over the top. It's a stunning combination, if I say so myself – you can thank me later." Buy now 6. Sweaty Betty Power Gym Leggings, £80

"I live in leggings and comfy clothes. These ones are unreal. This might be a niche problem, but I’m always looking for leggings that are dog-fur resistant, and these are! Besides that, they suck you in and make you feel supported without feeling constricted." Buy now 7. Tiger Balm , £7.99

"This is an oldie but a goldie. I have a lot of trouble sleeping and for some reason that tingly feeling Tiger Balm provides helps me chill out and relaxes my muscles. I apply this every single night on my neck before bed. Bliss!" Buy now 8. Mirror Water Smooth Body Oil, £30

"I’m not just saying this because it’s my brand, but this Oil is truly out-of-this-world amazing. I love anything luxurious, so I wanted to formulate a body oil that wasn’t too greasy but wasn’t a dry oil either. I want to inspire people to use body oil every single day, so this is formulated with the most beautiful essential oils that will take you to a magical forest. Try it - you won’t regret it." Buy now 9. Ultraviolette Supreme Screen Hydrating Facial Sunscreen SPF50+ , £34