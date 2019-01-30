The UK’s number one foundation now comes in matte powder foundation form

Ayesha Muttucumaru 30 January 2019
1-1

The newest member of the Estée Lauder Double Wear family hits shelves on the 18th of February. Here’s your pre-launch preview

It’s hard these days to talk about the world of foundations  without acknowledging the impact of Double Wear. It’s the UK’s number one for a reason - it has a staggering 54 shades and its semi-matte budgeproof finish is ideal for the shine and oiliness-prone.

However, it’s not for everyone. It can be a bit too heavy for some (as a quick poll in the office this morning revealed), making it not the best option for everyday wear. The brand offers lighter liquid options to experiment with, but the dwindling availability of its original powder foundation  (it's being discontinued) has meant that there’s been a space to fill, texture-wise, in the Double Wear family. That's where the new Stay-In-Place Matte Powder Foundation SPF10 , £36, comes in.

Available in 43 shades across cool, neutral and warm undertones, it’s been formulated to provide light-to-full shine-free, water, sweat and humidity-resistant coverage. It can be worn wet or dry and can be used as a finishing powder too. It’s oil-free and comes with a sponge applicator so that you can customise your coverage (although you can also use it with a brush for a sheerer finish).

First impression-wise, we found that it was really easy to build and that it provided a natural-looking level of shine-proofing that looked matte but not flat. It's also fuller coverage than its powdry predecessor. It impressed longevity-wise too - it didn't feel cakey or drying and didn't need much topping up throughout the day. Just a few touch-ups on the T-zone towards the end of the day, made easy thanks to the two-sided sponge inside it.

If you find the original Double Wear too heavy, this could be your perfect match.

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place Matte Powder Foundation SPF10, £36.  Buy it now .


