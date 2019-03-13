Calling brides-to-be: this beauty box will help with wedding budgeting

Whether you’re doing your own wedding makeup , know a bride-to-be who could do with some extra beauty loot or are feeling the wedding overwhelm (I’ve got four months to go until mine and I’m with you there), there’s a limited edition makeup and skincare stash that’s just dropped and it could help on all counts.

Estée Lauder’s ‘Little Box, Big Day’ edit is worth £95, but comes in at just £28, and it’s got some real gems going on where wedding day beauty prep is concerned. The star of the show is probably the full-sized MAC Satin Lipstick in Twig , which is a soft and creamy brown-pink that’s worth £17.50 alone, but the total package provides a decent lineup of what you’d need on the day, in mini versions to minimise faff and having to cart around your entire bathroom shelf. I’m getting married in a field in rural Scotland, so for me this is much appreciated. There are bridal beauty classics plus newness, with an emphasis on longwearing products and suits-all shades. Here’s what you’ll find in your Big Day box…

Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick in Golden Pink, 0.9g

The quintessential bridal beauty experts (Bobbi Brown pro makeup artist Zara Findlay is doing my makeup on my wedding day and I couldn’t be happier with how my trial went) Bobbi Brown specialises in fresh, natural looking makeup looks that instantly enhance your features without being too obvious. This shimmery rose gold shadow is a subtle but special case in point and it makes all eye colours look brighter.

Smashbox Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Primer, 12ml

Smashbox primers are the business and this much-loved gel feels light on skin, has a blurring effect to reduce the appearance of pores and blemishes and anchors makeup all day long. If there’s any occasion where you need your base on lockdown it’s your wedding day and a blob of this will provide extra peace of mind as far as makeup goes.

Glamglow ThirstyMud™ Hydrating Mask Treatment, 15g

A plumping, moisture boosting mask to smooth things over in the run-up. Use it as an excuse to do sweet nothing for 20 minutes while the honey, glycerin and antioxidant rich treatment gets to work.

Darphin 8-Flower Nectar Oil Cream, 5ml

With shea butter and a nourishing eight flower oil (hence the name) blend, this lush feeling cream probably isn’t for the breakout prone, but if you’ve got parched skin in need of some pre-wedding radiance and rehydration this vitamin E rich lotion could come in handy.

Clinique Moisture Surge™ Intense Skin Fortifying Hydrator, 15ml

If you’ve got combination, oily or sensitive skin, this fragrance-free gel cream will provide a quick and effective moisture boost without the risk of irritation. It works beautifully under makeup too.

Bobbi Brown Smokey Eye Mascara, 3ml

This mascara is one of the sootiest blacks you’ll find thanks to the kohl pigment in the formula - it adds definition and creates the illusion of thickness in just a few swipes. I’d top it with a swipe of waterproof mascara to be on the safe side on the day - this has smudged on me during a particular humid holiday in the past, but otherwise, it’s one worth packing.

Estée Lauder Beautiful Belle, Eau de Parfum Spray, 4ml

A fresh addition to Lauder’s fragrance wardrobe as of last year, this floral-oriental scent is a twist on the 1985 original. It brings classic rose to the table with orange flower and lychee adding a sparkling, sweet levity and musk for depth. A failsafe wedding scent if you’re not sure what to go for.

M·A·C Satin Lipstick, Twig, 3g

You know what’s up with this - it’s full-sized, complements a wide array of skintones and lasts for ages without flaking or drying out your lips.

‘Little Box, Big Day’ ,£28, buy it now

