Everything Caroline Hirons buys at Space NK

If you’re one of the 125 million visitors to skincare expert Caroline Hirons’ blog you’ll already know she can be relied upon for skincare and makeup recommendations; there's seemingly nothing she doesn't know - something you'll be well aware of if you read her book Skincare: The Ultimate No-nonsense Guide , which came out in June last year. From mascara to cleanser, serums to oils, here she shares the ten beauty buys currently on her wishlist at Space NK . Plenaire Rose Jelly Gentle Makeup Remover, £16

A cult purchase from Sunday Riley, Caroline loves this rich cream because it's non-greasy and absorbs easily. "It can be used alone or on top of CEO serum or oil for a double whammy," she says. Buy now Kate Somerville KateCeuticals Lifting Eye Cream, £105

Sunday Riley is famed for facial oils (we love Luna Sleeping Night Oil ), but if you're new to facial oils, this is the one Caroline recommends. "A one-size-fits-all facial oil, unscented and therefore suited to the most sensitised skins, Juno is a beautiful blend of omega oils with the added benefits of antioxidants and amino acids. Can be worn alone, on top of your skincare or under your moisturiser and makeup.” Buy now Votary Intense Overnight Mask, £85

For a luxe-feeling, hydrating hyaluronic acid overnight mask this is a high-end buy we can't fault; just looking at the chic black tub makes us feel fancy. Plus it smells of rose, neroli and lavender for a soothing bedtime scent. "This is perfect for when your skin needs a cashmere blanket without the heavy feeling of a thick cream. Wake up to dewy, soft skin," says Caroline. Buy now Summer Fridays CC Me Serum, £57



Summer Fridays is best known for its Jet Lag Mask , but this is just as high-performing. "This serum is loaded with multiple forms of vitamin C and niacinamide working as an antioxidant and as protection and repair from pigmentation.” Buy now Hourglass Caution Extreme Lash Mascara , £29

After a year of wearing no makeup, we're easing ourselves back in with tinted moisturisers and this is one the one that Caroline loves. "When you want your skin to look like its best version of itself, as opposed to ‘covered’, Chantecaille is your first port of call. Just Skin is light enough to seem imperceptible but gives enough coverage when you want a fresh, dewy look.” Buy now Tan-Luxe Super Glow Body Hyaluronic Self-Tan Serum, £35