Everything Caroline Hirons buys at Space NK

29 March 2021
If skincare oracle Caroline likes something, you know it's going to be good. We peek inside her shopping basket for her inspiration for our next haul

If you’re one of the 125 million visitors to skincare expert Caroline Hirons’ blog you’ll already know she can be relied upon for skincare and makeup recommendations; there's seemingly nothing she doesn't know - something you'll be well aware of if you read her book Skincare: The Ultimate No-nonsense Guide , which came out in June last year.

From mascara to cleanser, serums to oils, here she shares the ten beauty buys currently on her wishlist at Space NK .

Plenaire Rose Jelly Gentle Makeup Remover, £16

Plenaire launched in the UK in late 2019  and this softly rose-scented jelly cleanser  was our top pick from the brand. It has a silkier, less stiff feel than some jelly cleansers we've tried and ever so gently lifts away makeup. "This gel formula is super light and gently removes your makeup without leaving the skin feeling stripped," Caroline says. "I also use as a quick freshening cleanse in the mornings.”

Sunday Riley CEO Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream, £60

A cult purchase from Sunday Riley, Caroline loves this rich cream because it's non-greasy and absorbs easily. "It can be used alone or on top of CEO serum  or oil for a double whammy," she says.

Kate Somerville KateCeuticals Lifting Eye Cream, £105

If you're looking for an eye cream for mature eyes , you can't go wrong with this combination of algae, hyaluronic acid  and vitamin C . "This is perfect if you are concerned about signs of ageing around the eye area, especially dryness and lines," Caroline says.

Sunday Riley Juno Antioxidant + Superfood Face Oil, £27

Sunday Riley is famed for facial oils (we love Luna Sleeping Night Oil ), but if you're new to facial oils, this is the one Caroline recommends. "A one-size-fits-all facial oil, unscented and therefore suited to the most sensitised skins,  Juno is a beautiful blend of omega oils with the added benefits of antioxidants and amino acids. Can be worn alone, on top of your skincare or under your moisturiser and makeup.”

Votary Intense Overnight Mask, £85

For a luxe-feeling, hydrating hyaluronic acid overnight mask  this is a high-end buy we can't fault; just looking at the chic black tub makes us feel fancy. Plus it smells of rose, neroli and lavender for a soothing bedtime scent. "This is perfect for when your skin needs a cashmere blanket without the heavy feeling of a thick cream. Wake up to dewy, soft skin," says Caroline.

Summer Fridays CC Me Serum, £57

Summer Fridays is best known for its Jet Lag Mask , but this is just as high-performing. "This serum is loaded with multiple forms of vitamin C and niacinamide working as an antioxidant and as protection and repair from pigmentation.”

Hourglass Caution Extreme Lash Mascara , £29

Last year everyone was talking about Hourglass'  Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara , £29, which became Space NK's fastest ever selling mascara , but it's this buildable one that Caroline champions, calling it brilliant for a quick set of lashes that lasts through the day.

Chantecaille Just Skin Tinted Moisturizer SPF15, £72

After a year of wearing no makeup, we're easing ourselves back in with tinted moisturisers  and this is one the one that Caroline loves. "When you want your skin to look like its best version of itself, as opposed to ‘covered’, Chantecaille is your first port of call. Just Skin is light enough to seem imperceptible but gives enough coverage when you want a fresh, dewy look.”

Tan-Luxe Super Glow Body Hyaluronic Self-Tan Serum, £35

For a gradual tan  that moisturises skin rather than leaving it scaly, this is a must-try. Caroline calls it the "souped-up" version of Tan-Luxe's Super Glow Hyaluronic Self-Tan Serum , praising it for the natural colour build which never goes patchy.

Odacité Aloe + Immortelle Hydra-Repair Treatment Mist, £39

There's nothing like a quick hit of a facial spritz  to wake you up during the day, especially when it has skincare benefits too. This mist is Caroline's spray of choice, with her saying: "I love a good facial spritz and these beautiful mists target your skin’s specific needs, whether you are dehydrated, dull or oily.”

