The Glossier news you can’t miss if you love sheer makeup (and a deal)

From Estée Lauder’s Double Wear to Fenty’s Pro Flit’r and Morphe’s recent announcement that it will be launching its Fluidity base in 60 shades off the bat, the drive towards greater diversity in the beauty industry and a ‘more is more’ approach to colour and undertone options is finally going mainstream.

The most inclusive offerings in the foundation sector thus far, however, have been primarily in the matte, medium to full coverage bracket, with lighter formulations tending to lag behind. While an exact colour match may not be such an issue with a more transparent base, it’s high time we’re all able to buy complexion products that suit our skin tone no matter what our coverage preferences, which is why Glossier has now revamped the shade range of its sheer Skin Tint foundation to reflect customers’ needs. Here’s what’s changed:

Both of these dewy skin finishers have expanded from five to 12 shades, and while that doesn’t sound like much in this Fenty era, the new colours have been a year and a half in the making and created in consultation with a diverse customer base and crew of makeup artists. This means that some of the previous shades have been thrown out of the window to make room for more true to life colours, with the range now categorised in Light, Medium, Deep and Rich brackets. Only three of the previous Perfecting Skin Tint shades remain, and only one from the Stretch Concealer range. There’s an online shade and undertone ‘calculator’ to help you to identify your best bet and photos of what each option looks like on real, unfiltered skin. Shopping for foundation on the Internet is never going to be a perfect science, but removing the airbrushing from the equation certainly helps.

Once you’ve found your shade, it applies to both the tint and concealer, and buying them both together will save you six quid which you could then put towards…

The Glossier team has added two shades to original three shade lineup of this translucent, ‘matte but not flat’ setting powder, with five colours now catering for very light and very dark skin. It’s a welcome move given that most “transparent” setting powders can come off ashy on any skintone darker than olive, and refreshingly for a powder product, Glossier’s developers stress that it “lives with you, not on you”, i.e, no cake face.