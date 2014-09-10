Exclusive: Behind-the-scenes with Linda Evangelista and Dolce&Gabbana

10 September 2014
The supermodel looks better than ever in her role as face of the new Dolce&Gabbana Perfect Reveal Lift Foundation

Having amassed a countless number of magazine covers, campaigns and fashion shows during her 30 years in the business, Linda Evangelista is regarded as one of the top supermodels of all time. At 49, she still continues to make her mark on the beauty industry and as the face of the new Dolce&Gabbana Perfect Reveal Lift Foundation, she looks as good now as she did in her twenties.

In this Get The Gloss exclusive behind-the-scenes picture of the supermodel on the set of the campaign shot by photographers Mert&Marcus, she looks more than ready for her close-up thanks to the beauty brand’s newest launches - the Perfect Reveal Lift Foundation and The Primer Sheer Radiance Make Up Base, two new products designed to give skin a youthful, radiant glow.

Speaking about the range Linda Evangelista said, “The two products combined are amazing – together, they illuminate the skin so that it looks incredibly radiant and fresh, while at the same time ensuring flawless, natural-looking coverage. The overall look was gorgeous.”

Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana also commented, “We love the amazing sculpting effect that Perfect Reveal Lift Foundation has on the skin. Beautifully lightweight, it brings gorgeous, natural-looking coverage. Of course it has skin benefits too, which means you can get a youthful, radiant look every day you use it. We know that’s something women everywhere will love.”

They added, “One of the Dolce&Gabbana woman’s most powerful tools is her face: every aspect reveals something about her and her experiences, each expression reveals an emotion. Each woman decides what parts, if any, of the story she wants to tell, and that’s one of her strongest assets.”

Dolce&Gabbana Perfect Reveal Lift Foundation, £48 and Dolce&Gabbana The Primer Sheer Radiance Make Up Base, £38 will be available exclusively from Harrods and  www.harrods.com  from 15th September 2014.

Credits:

Talent: Linda Evangelista

Photographers: Mert & Marcus

BTS Photographer: Nick Ray

Makeup: Stéphane Marais

Hair Stylist: Oribe

Location: London



