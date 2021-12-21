Expert Edit: Vogue Williams' essential beauty buys for clear, dewy skin

If you've ever suffered from breakouts you'll sympathise with model and television presenter and tanning brand founder Vogue Williams. When we asked her to share her top makeup and skincare tips she told us that she was "extremely cautious" about what she put on her skin. "I have to be really careful with my skincare choices as I went through a period of having acne for a number of months and it is really hard to get rid of, " says Vogue, 36, who is a mum to Theodore, three, and Gigi, 17 months. Vogue is now pregnant with baby number three. She and her husband Spencer Matthews met on Channel 4's The Jump and now have their own show Spencer, Vogue and Baby Too on E4. "Now that I have finally managed to clear my acne, I’m keen to ensure it doesn’t come back. I use brands like Dermalogica and Image to help maintain clean and healthy skin. "I’ve tried and tested so many products over the years and truly believe that once you hit your mid-twenties you really have to start looking after your skin," says Vogue, who counts these 13 products as her beauty essentials. As well as sharing her skincare picks for keeping her complexion clear, Vogue also let us in on her secret for making her lips appear fuller, in a subtle natural way of course. Read on for the Vogue approved lip lining trick.

"Everybody is obsessed with SPF now which I love, I always wear factor 50 on my face, which means my face is so grey. So when I have a day with no makeup, I absolutely love having the tanning mist on because it gives you a natural glow. You can put this on every three days depending on how dark you want to be. But if I'm having a no-makeup day, which I like to do a lot if I'm not working, just a little spritz of this, you leave it on for four to eight hours and you'll be lovely and glowy." Vogue shared her winter tanning tips with us in a video using the mist plus Bare by Vogue Luxury Exfoliating Mitt, £7.50 , Instant Tan, £14.50 and Liquid Body Illuminator, £22.50

"When it comes to beauty, I stick with what I know works for me, as such I am very particular about what I use, this mask is so creamy and hydrating it does the job as soon as I put it on. Plus it’s great for sensitive skin during the winter!" 3. NeoStrata Tri-Therapy Lifting Serum, £75

"My beauty regime is quite regimented, it involves taking my makeup off, exfoliating, then applying serum followed by a really good night moisturiser. This serum is a bit of an investment but so worth having – it’s like having a salon at home!" 4. Image Skincare Prevention + Daily Hydrating Moisturiser SPF50, £32

"I use brands like Dermalogica and Image to help maintain clean and healthy skin. SPF is so important to use every day, not just when you’re on holiday. I’m obsessed with this moisturiser because it’s so light but protects your skin all day, with or without makeup." 5. MZ Skin Soothe and Smooth Collagen Activating Eye Complex, £95

"This eye cream was created by a real doctor, Dr Maryam Zamani, so you feel like you’re in good hands. This really does what it says on the tin as it’s so silky and smooth." 6. Biotherm Lait Corporel Body Milk, £19.95

"This moisturiser smells amazing and is perfect to use straight after a shower or before bed. It makes your skin look and feel amazing!" 7. Suqqu Cream Foundation, £68

"This foundation is just gorgeous – the packaging, the texture, it’s amazing! Plus it comes in a pot and not a tube so there’s no waste, which is a bonus." 8. Charlotte Tilbury Pillowtalk Lip Liner, £17

"I am obsessed with Charlotte Tilbury. The Pillow Talk range is so simple and gorgeous, it’s the perfect nude shade and I wear it constantly. I wear this every single day, it's my favourite one to wear. I love the liner more than the lipstick, I do the lip liner and then I colour in my lips and then I put a little lip balm over it. It's my favourite colour. You can overline the lips to make them look bigger. This is my absolute hero product." 9. Urban Decay Sheer Shimmer Vice Lipstick Insanity, £19

"This lipstick goes so well with the Charlotte Tilbury lip liner, it’s the perfect combination and like I said – I wear it constantly!" 10. The Balm Mary-Lou Manizer Highlighter, £20

"First of all, I just love the names of The Balm products, and the packaging is so vintage and quirky. The highlighter itself is one of my all-time favourites, plus being a powder it’s super lightweight and buildable." 11. Nars Cosmetics Soft Velvet Loose Powder, £30

"I look for products that I know work for me. Nars powder is always my go-to, whether it’s pressed or loose powder, the formula is always amazing and keeps my make-up looking matte and in place all day." 12. La Mer Crème de la Mer 30ml, £130

"Crème de la Mer has always been a favourite of mine, it leaves my skin in such good condition and full of nutrients to give a brighter and dewy look, especially during these winter months when it is cold, my skin can get so dry." 13. KVD Beauty Good Apple Skin Perfecting Foundation Balm, £32

"Since having children, I’ve been busier than ever and I’m constantly lacking sleep. This product is so good. It covers absolutely everything. Sometimes I just use a little bit as a concealer under my eyes. It's really really good. I think it is hard to come by an absolutely brilliant foundation but this is one." 14. Tom Ford Soleil Glow Bronzer £55

"I just love the packaging, he sells me on the packaging. I love his products but a good bronzer is essential. I do love a bit of contour so I use it for that and also just to warm up my face if I've got a bit of tan on." 15. Sculpted by Aimee Lip Duo Liner and Lipstick £17