Eye-conic: the new Lisa Eldridge Lancôme Auda[city] in Paris palette

Whether you’re going from day to date or work to play, the new eye palette from Lancôme and the brand's Creative Director of Makeup Lisa Eldridge contains every shade a girl needs.

With 16 colours to choose from, going from natural to dramatic, matte to shimmer has never been simpler. Multi toned, versatile and suitable for any skin tone, the beauty of this palette (other than its Parisian-inspired packaging) is the sheer wealth of looks that can be created and experimented with - a point emphasised by this Day to Night YouTube makeup tutorial created by Lisa. Demonstrating how to go from desk to drinks to dancefloor with the help of her top tips for clever shade selection and expert techniques using the palette’s dual-ended brush, (a proper brush we hasten to add - not the usual dinky kind often included in palettes), she shows how the shadows can built up or pared down with extreme ease and supreme simplicity to achieve an eye look fit for any occasion. The colours can also be used wet for added intensity, but are equally as beautiful used dry thanks to their soft, easy to blend and punchy pigment.

Whether used for definition, accents, flicks, lining, highlighting or strobing , detailing or blending, this could well be one of the best eyeshadow palettes we’ve tried in a long, long time. If this launch is anything to go by, the beauty brand's partnership with the YouTube sensation not only looks to re-write the rules of eye makeup, but also allows us as the consumer, the chance to re-write a set of our own too - it's tailor-made makeup at its most exciting.

Lancôme Auda[city] in Paris by Lisa Eldridge is £42 and available to buy exclusively at Debenhams .

