This may be the easiest way to find your perfect mascara

Ayesha Muttucumaru 21 December 2017
eyeko-bespoke

The new online Eyeko Bespoke Mascara service claims that it's able to create a custom-made mascara for you in just three steps. Too good to be true? I found out

Despite mascara being the desert island beauty product of many, opportunities to custom-make your own are few and far between. So when Eyeko introduced its in-store bespoke mascara building service  two years ago, it understandably created quite the beauty buzz. The only downside was that you had to leave the comfort of your own home to do so and, sensing that this might be a step too far for some interested parties (present company included), the brand’s just rolled out an online version to provide greater reach and convenience for those who want to get their hands on one with minimal movement involved.

How do you do it?

Simply visit Eyeko’s website  and complete its three step questionnaire designed to determine your ideal brush and formula combination from over 100 possible options.

Step 1: describe your lashes

Straight, curly, long, short, fine, medium, damaged and more...you can select up to three options. I picked straight (usually the main thing I look to address when shopping for a mascara) and medium thickness.

Step 2: describe the look you’re after

Options include Extra Volume, Added Curl, Length & Definition, Natural, Longwear and Waterproof. Addressing both effect and finish, you can again choose up to three options. I went for Extra Volume and Added Curl.

Step 3: choose your perfect brush

A bit like an episode of Take Me Out, you’re given three choices to pick between in this final round OR a ‘Choose for Me’ option. I was intrigued to see which one the service would recommend and so in the interests of research (and peak laziness), I relinquished my final decision rights. It picked a curved brush designed for extra body and curl for me, containing dense bristles and a tapered tip to lift and add volume. Sounded like a promising match.

Ayesha's bespoke mascara

What’s the mascara like?

Compared to other deliveries, I awaited the arrival of my custom-made mascara with an extra element of anticipation. Arriving in a luxe black box with an in-built mirror and metal lash comb, I made a mental note of its present potential…‘the gift of the perfect mascara’ - it has a ring to it.

I was hugely impressed by its results. It added great lift and curl to my lashes (which considering how poker straight they are, is quite the accomplishment) and it provided great volume too - the combination made my eyes look instantly more awake. There was zero clumping and it was long-wearing too, staying flake-free throughout the day.

The verdict?

(L) Lashes before, (R) Lashes after

The 3-step questionnaire involved was extremely quick to do (a pleasant surprise for a custom service) and my bespoke mascara did everything I asked of it - provided great length, volume and curl for my cash. Which at £30, I would hope it would. It’s certainly on the more expensive end of the pricing scale however, considering that you get a final product that’s built with your specific lash needs in mind, it provides peace of mind knowing that you’re not wasting funds and time on alternatives that could fall flat. If you’ve found that ‘one size fits all’ mascaras have missed the mark in the past, this could be a game-changer.

Create your own Eyeko Bespoke Mascara here .

Follow Ayesha on  Twitter  and  Instagram .


