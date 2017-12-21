This may be the easiest way to find your perfect mascara

Despite mascara being the desert island beauty product of many, opportunities to custom-make your own are few and far between. So when Eyeko introduced its in-store bespoke mascara building service two years ago, it understandably created quite the beauty buzz. The only downside was that you had to leave the comfort of your own home to do so and, sensing that this might be a step too far for some interested parties (present company included), the brand’s just rolled out an online version to provide greater reach and convenience for those who want to get their hands on one with minimal movement involved.

How do you do it?

Simply visit Eyeko’s website and complete its three step questionnaire designed to determine your ideal brush and formula combination from over 100 possible options.

Step 1: describe your lashes

Straight, curly, long, short, fine, medium, damaged and more...you can select up to three options. I picked straight (usually the main thing I look to address when shopping for a mascara) and medium thickness.

Step 2: describe the look you’re after

Options include Extra Volume, Added Curl, Length & Definition, Natural, Longwear and Waterproof. Addressing both effect and finish, you can again choose up to three options. I went for Extra Volume and Added Curl.

Step 3: choose your perfect brush

A bit like an episode of Take Me Out, you’re given three choices to pick between in this final round OR a ‘Choose for Me’ option. I was intrigued to see which one the service would recommend and so in the interests of research (and peak laziness), I relinquished my final decision rights. It picked a curved brush designed for extra body and curl for me, containing dense bristles and a tapered tip to lift and add volume. Sounded like a promising match.