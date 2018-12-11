The perfect gift idea for the person who has everything

Running from the 13th to the 15th of December and available across a wide range of makeup, skincare, fragrance and more, the complimentary service provides a cost-friendly way to add a personal touch to your present of choice. There truly is something for everyone under its roof. Its carefully curated selection of products has been inspired by the Marie Claire beauty experts, and features brands such as Nars, Estée Lauder and Urban Decay to name but a few. Think of it as the 4D version of Fabled’s online beauty haven.

Struggling to find the perfect present for the fussy, the finicky or the hard-to-please? We’ve all been there, however, not to fret because we have great news for you - Fabled by Marie Claire is launching its first-ever engraving event in its flagship Tottenham Court Road store and it’s about to make your shopping experience much less stressful.

What’s more, you’ll also have the opportunity to book in for a bit of party season pampering too. There’s a great menu of in-store services available to get you ready for your Christmas office shindig. Highlights include a step-by-step complete makeup tutorial from a Fabled makeup specialist (60 minutes for £60, fully redeemable on makeup products) and specialised dry hair styling (40 minutes for £25). And, from today until the 15th, they're running a social competition to win 1 of 50 engraved Bobbi Brown Luxe Lip Colors.

And, as our Christmas gift to you, you can enjoy 15% off selected brands in-store by presenting this article to a Fabled representative.

It’s a shopping event not to be missed. Here are the dates and times to put into your diary.

The details

Dates and times: Thursday 13th - Saturday 15th December

13th and 14th: 12pm - 8pm

15th: 11am - 7pm

Where: Fabled by Marie Claire, 21 Tottenham Court Rd, Fitzrovia, London W1T 1BJ

To book in for an in-service treatment, call 020 7637 3473

Click here for the full scoop .

Discount Ts&Cs

Offer valid between 13th and 15th December 2018 only. Article must be shown at point of purchase to qualify at the Fabled store, Tottenham Court Road only. Offer valid in-store only. Discounted products, including Price Match, and also the following brands are excluded from the promotion: Aramis, BKR, Cult 51, Darphin, DKNY, Donna Karan, Ermenegildo Zegna, Gold Collagen, Jason, La Mer, Maskeraide, Michael Kors, The Ordinary, Tom Ford. Please note, this list may be subject to change. Stock subject to availability, whilst stocks last. Not to be used in conjunction with any other offer. All rights reserved. For full terms and conditions, visit fabled.com .

Engraving Ts&Cs

Offer valid in-store on selected products and brands when purchasing on the day from Fabled. Exclusions apply. Proof of purchase required to qualify. A maximum of twenty characters, per product, subject to space. There will be no appointments taken for engraving and the service will be offered on a first-come, first serve basis. La Mer products are excluded from this promotion. Offer valid from 13-14th December 2018 12pm-8pm and 15th December 2018 11am-7pm. Products will be removed from their secondary packaging in order to be engraved. Kindly note we do not accept returns on engraved items. A maximum of three products per customer during busier periods.