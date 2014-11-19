Fancy becoming a face of MAC for autumn 2015?

If you eat, live and breathe MAC makeup (this makeup maniac does), the cosmetics brand’s latest campaign will excite you no end. MACnificent Me is in fact more of a ‘programme’ than a campaign; MAC is giving you some homework to do, but as your mother told you, hard work pays off, and in this case the rewards are frankly a dream come true.

MACnificent me has been rolled out across 12 countries, with the aim being to find the six faces of MAC’s autumn 2015 colour collection. For your chance to become a MAC star, all you need to do is submit a photo of yourself, along with a mantra that speaks to your ‘style, heart and soul’ and a 100 word essay. The contest will run on a microsite and you can enroll from now until 5th December 2014. Six winners will be flown out to New York City in February 2015 for the photoshoot, with faces and final looks revealed in October 2015 to coincide with the launch of the MACnificent Me collection. As opportunities go, this one is golden. Get snapping and scribbling stat!