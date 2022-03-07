Fancy spending Fashion Week working with Pat McGrath?

17 November 2014
You could be backstage at Fashion Week quicker than you think with Pat McGrath’s new social media call-out for talent

Legendary British makeup artist Pat McGrath is using the power of social media to find the finest new talent to join her team. The Instagram  devotee regularly shares photos of her work and glamorous life between shows and shoots to her 200k plus following and is now using the platform to find makeup artists for the Autumn/Winter 2015 shows.

Named as the world’s most influential makeup artist by Vogue, Creative Design Director for Procter & Gamble Beauty and holder of an MBE, for any aspiring makeup artists out there this could be the big break you are looking for. To be in with the chance of winning one of the coveted spots in McGrath’s team you need to recreate one of her famous catwalk beauty looks and post to Instagram using the hashtag #backstagewithPatMcgrath.

Since launching the competition at the beginning of November, McGrath has, unsurprisingly, been inundated with entries. Commenting on the competition, McGrath told Vogue: "I just thought that there are so many talented people out there, and everyone deserves a chance. I have a very, very big team and I'm always looking for great talent in makeup artistry so I thought I'd open the search. I've been overwhelmed with the quality of the work I've been seeing".

Makeup brushes at the ready, this is an opportunity not to be missed.

