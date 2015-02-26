Fashion meets beauty as NARS announces collaboration with Steven Klein

As well as being known for their cult products (more than two of the iconic NARS Orgasm blushers are sold every minute) and slick black packaging, NARS excels when it comes to arty collaborations. We’ve previously swooned over partnerships with both Guy Bourdin and Andy Warhol and are very excited to learn today that for Christmas 2015 NARS have paired with world-class fashion photographer, Steven Klein.

Having shot campaigns for everyone from Calvin Klein to Alexander Mcqueen and previously collaborated with the likes of Lady Gaga and Madonna, Klein’s edgy and often controversial work will inspire a 23 piece collection to launch in November 2015.

A long term fan of Klein’s work, the photographer was a natural choice for Nars. “Steven is one of the most disruptive, fearless photographers of his time. I love his work– his ability to strip down and expose his subjects, to create shocking visual narratives that are never what they seem,” Nars explains.

The admiration is mutual with Klein commenting: “There are few hands that could do what FrancÌ§ois has done. He has impeccable taste and stands strong by his work. His colors and his eye for imagery is unique and of the highest caliber - I am honored to be asked by FrancÌ§ois to collaborate on this NARS project with him.”

It appears we may be starting our Christmas lists rather early this year….

