Fashion's most iconic muses and their signature beauty looks
Darker days, browner leaves and colder nights can only mean one thing - September fashion week is here.
London Fashion Week; where models such as Cara Delevingne, Jourdan Dunn and Kendall will be gracing the catwalks to showcase the fashion and beauty looks we can expect to be wearing in spring and summer next year.
In honour of our favourite time of year, we’re taking a look back through time at the women behind the catwalk and their signature beauty looks.
Click through to see our selection of fashion’s most iconic muses…
Grace Kelly
From Hermes and Mad Men’s costume designer to Tommy Hilfiger and Kate Middleton’s wedding dress, Grace Kelly’s timeless style is as influential now as it was in the 1950s. The epitome of elegance, Grace was known for her flawless porcelain complexion. Combined with strong brows, a lightly hued lip and perfectly coiffed hair, the Rear Window star kept her look as simple and natural as possible.
Audrey Hepburn
Iconic muse to Hubert de Givenchy in the 60s, Audrey Hepburn’s Parisian style still serves as an inspiration to the catwalks - even this week she was cited as the inspiration behind Zac Posen’s S/S’15 collection. Though Audrey was also known for being one of Hollywood’s most memorable faces, with the best bold brows we’ve ever seen (sorry, Cara), an iconic red lip and smoky cat-like eyes, we still find ourselves trying to master the chic look. Audrey’s hairstyles have also been equally as influential. From short hair, such as the pixie look she had when accepting her Oscar for Roman Holiday, to her longer bob, which was often twisted into a chignon or high bun, such as in Breakfast at Tiffanys, interpretations can usually be seen gracing the catwalk.
Brigitte Bardot
The inspiration behind the popular Bardot neckline, Brigitte Bardot’s hair became a fashion statement on its own. Usually seen with a Choucroute hairstyle, Brigitte inspired women around the globe to begin adopting the voluminous beehive-style look. We’ll even hold our hairspray up and admit that we still find ourselves liable to backcombing here and there in an effort to achieve the class hair lift. Brigitte would finish off the look with her signature intense smoky eyes and a pretty nude lip to channel the sex bomb look that she became famous for.
Jane Birkin
Shortly after a flight next to Hermes chief executive Jean Louis Dumas, Jane Birkin found herself serving as the inspiration behind the ionic Birkin bag. The actress was known for her doe-eyed look, which usually involved her peepers lined by long and separated bottom eyelashes. Her whispy fringe framed her face and the look was finished with a hint of pink blusher to give a rosy flush to her flawless skin.
Farah Fawcett
Like Brigitte, Farah Fawcett’s hair was – and still is – one of the most iconic hairstyles of all time. Known for her infamous red swimsuit poster, Farah styled her own hair and squeezed lemon juice into her locks to accentuate her blonde highlights. Over 20 million poster sales later and acting in numerous TV shows, Farah’s bouncy blowouts became an international trend and women everywhere began donning feathered curls and flicks. Even today, pictures of Farah were spotted backstage at S/S’14 shows as a source of hairspiration and modern versions of the voluminous feathered look graced the D Squared catwalk.
Amanda Harlech
Known for her time as Karl Lagerfeld’s muse, Amanda Harlech worked closely with the designer for his Chanel and Fendi collections, inspired John Galliano and has a place in the International Best Dressed List Hall of Fame. For Amanda, it’s all about embracing your natural assets. Stripping her look back and keeping it as simple as possible, Amanda usually has a fresh face with a hint of blush to add some colour to her cheeks, paired with a line of dark eyeliner on the upper lid to make the eyes pop.
Kate Moss
One of Britain’s most iconic supermodels, Kate Moss inspired many women throughout the 90s and has come back even bigger than before. She can usually be seen wearing a signature red lip (which even led to Rimmel naming their deep red lippy after her) and she also ensures that she has a healthy glow by visiting St. Tropez tan for regular sessions. To keep her skin looking as fresh and youthful as possible, Kate prefers a ‘barely there’ base with a subtle application of foundation.
Alexa Chung
Fashion It girl Alexa Chung started her career as a loveable TV host before transcending into one of fashion’s most iconic modern figures. A muse to many, Alexa was the inspiration behind Mulberry’s ‘Alexa’ bag and is a favourite of Anna Wintour and Karl Lagerfeld. Despite her impeccable style, it’s her beauty look that stands out to us. Having mastered the classic cat eye flick, Alexa is rarely seen without a slick of top liner (she cites Eyeko as her favourite) framing her eyes, a statement lip, usually nude or deep red, and done/undone hair finished with a full fringe.
