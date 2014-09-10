1 / 9

Fashion's most iconic muses and their signature beauty looks

Darker days, browner leaves and colder nights can only mean one thing - September fashion week is here.



London Fashion Week; where models such as Cara Delevingne, Jourdan Dunn and Kendall will be gracing the catwalks to showcase the fashion and beauty looks we can expect to be wearing in spring and summer next year.



In honour of our favourite time of year, we’re taking a look back through time at the women behind the catwalk and their signature beauty looks.

Click through to see our selection of fashion’s most iconic muses…