Feminist icon Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie announced as No7’s new face

“Make-up is just make-up. It’s how you feel wearing it that matters,” says Chimamanda Ngozi Adiche, a quote that will resonate with many a beauty enthusiast as part of her new campaign with No7: READY to Speak Up.

Counting award-winning author and celebrated feminist speaker among her list of accolades, you may also recognise her name from Beyoncé’s smash-hit Flawless, where she makes an appearance courtesy of a series of samples from her TEDxEuston talk, ‘We should all be feminists.’

A vocal advocate of how beauty is part of her feminine identity and how she uses make-up to show up how she wants to, she’s spoken openly about her love of beauty, having battled with the idea of not being taken seriously in a man’s world if she were to wear lipstick or eyeliner when she was younger:

“I love make-up, and its wonderful possibilities for temporary transformation. And I also love my face after I wash it all off. There is something exquisitely enjoyable about seeing yourself with a self-made new look. And for me that look is deeply personal. It isn’t about what is in fashion or what the rules are supposed to be. It’s about what I like. What makes me want to smile when I look in the mirror. What makes me feel slightly better on a dull day. What makes me comfortable.”

It is this ethos that made No7 take note and approach Chimamanda about fronting its ‘READY to Speak Up’ campaign. Kristof Neirynck, Walgreens Boots Alliance Vice President, Skincare, Global Brands, says: “At No7, we believe that when women know their make-up is just right they feel great, they feel ready to show up in the world in the way they want. Chimamanda was the perfect choice for us, as not only is she an inspirational woman, we share the same philosophy about beauty.”

A new type of beauty campaign that increases the dialogue concerning why we wear makeup and its link to feminism, the collaboration makes for a great direction for the brand. See the full advert here .

