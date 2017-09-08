Fenty Beauty by Rihanna review: our pick of the best products

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

After months of online and social media buzz, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna has launched - and it’s been worth the wait. Inspired to create the range due to the void she was still seeing in the industry for products that performed across all skin types and tones, self-expression and universality lie at the heart of it. Created “so that women everywhere would be included,” the products are as much a treat to look at as they are to use and are 100% cruelty-free too. “Makeup is there for you to have fun with,” she says. “It should never feel like a uniform. Feel free to take chances, and take risks, and dare to do something new or different.”

Renowned for her own signature style, the superstar has spent years refining her go-to makeup technique - coined ‘The Fenty Face.’ “The Fenty Face was created for women of all skin tones, of all personalities,” she says. “These steps are key to starting your makeup, no matter the look you’re going for.” A three step process, it involves: 1) ‘A soft matte filt’r’ for eradicating unwanted shine. 2) Layering your highlight for a targeted glow and 3) ‘Blotting on the fly, whenever, wherever.’ It’s all about strategic radiance. Trying the products out first-hand at the launch, the line-up provides a wide-ranging amount of choice to get your creative juices flowing. One of the most highly anticipated launches of the year, it’s arriving in 1,600 stores across 17 countries as of today. Which products are our favourites? It’s hard to choose, but here are our top three picks from the Fenty Beauty range. 1. Pro Filt’r Instant Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, £26

Available in a whopping 40 shades, the spectrum of colours covered is impressive. Providing rich medium to full buildable coverage and a matte finish, it creates a smooth and even base for the rest of your routine.

2. Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Trophy Wife, £26

Named ‘Trophy Wife,’ this eye-catching highlighter for face and eyes acts like an instant beam of sunshine. Providing a dense shimmer, its soft malleable cream-to-powder texture beautifully gilds and enhances features and layers really well too.

Its fellow Highlighter Duos , £26, are something rather special too providing day to night variations that offer a great mix of shades to choose from depending on the intensity you’re after.

3. Match Stix Trio, £46

Deliciously creamy, these multitasking stick kits stand out due to their impressive ability to tackle a range of needs in one go. With each designed to conceal, contour and highlight, the pre-bundled sets comprise of two Match Stix Matte Skinsticks and one Shimmer Skinstick that satisfyingly magnetically click onto one another for added beauty bliss.