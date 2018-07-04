The Fenty Beauty pop-up that’ll give you first access to the new collection

The launch of Fenty Beauty into Harvey Nichols last year resulted in queues that spiralled around the corner for months. And the brand’s latest collaboration with the department store looks set to cause similar levels of hysteria - the arrival of a London pop-up shop that’ll provide Fenty fans with exclusive access to the new Moroccan Spice Collection on the 5th of July, a day before it officially launches worldwide.

Dubbed ‘Rihanna’s Moroccan Spice Market,’ the pop-up will feature a full eye-focussed assortment of goodies hand curated by Rihanna herself, that you’ll be able to try and buy before anyone else. You’ll be the first to discover the Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow Palette, a new array of fiery shades, with makeup artists on hand to show you how to achieve the signature #Fentyface with Rihanna’s real-life complexion techniques.

You’ll also be able to try the new Pro Filt’r Amplifying Eye primer and there’ll be a custom hookah lounge right in the middle of the action if you’re looking to further immerse yourself in the Middle Eastern market atmosphere.