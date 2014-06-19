Find some great beauty bargains at the Selfridges SS14 sale

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Feeding our beauty fixes can be an expensive business. So when we heard that one of our favourite online retailers was offering up to 50% off their designer brands, our attention was immediately piqued. Good news for our nearly empty bottles of body cream, dried up eyeliners and most importantly, our beauty budgets too, we’ve logged on to Selfridges and bookmarked the following to create a shopping list for just under £200. A great way for keeping our makeup bags bulging at the seams without breaking the bank, this is one beauty sale that couldn't have come at a better time. Here are our favourite beauty bargains... LANCOME ARTLINER LIQUID EYELINER IN NOIR

£10 (half-price!). Buy online . From feline flicks to subtle or dramatic definition, this is one of the best liquid eyeliners out there to give eyes an added dose of beach to bar wow factor. Easy to use with none of the messy aftermath, making (cat) eyes has never been easier thanks to this clever felt tip pen. Running Total: £10 CLARINS BESPOKE TOP-TO-TOE CLEANSING KIT

£20 (special purchase). Buy online . Hoping to pack light for your summer holiday? Then look no further than this kit of skincare essentials. Containing a travel-sized Pure Melt Cleansing Gel, Multi-Active Day Cream, Relax Bath & Shower Concentrate and Hand & Nail Treatment Cream in a handy red wash bag, it’s our preferred way for staying fresh and clean from departure lounge right through to passport control. Running Total: £30 VERA WANG PRINCESS EAU DE TOILETTE GIFT SET

£26 (half-price!). Buy online . If you have a penchant for floral and fruity fragrances, then this sweet-smelling collection of skin polishing and perfecting beauty products has become a favourite among the Get The Gloss team. Comprising of an eau de toilette, body lotion and body polish, we're sure it'll soon become your perfect summer scent too. Running Total: £56 SISLEY BLACK ROSE CREAM MASK

£83.70 (reduced from £93). Buy online . The transformative effects of this anti-ageing mask are really quite remarkable. Our pick for dull, tired and dry skin in particular, just a quick slick of this nourishing face mask will leave it smooth, supple and noticeably brighter. Running Total: £139.70 LAURA MERCIER BAKED EYE COLOUR

£9 (saving of £9.50). Buy online . Great used wet or dry depending on the level of intensity you’re after, the soft iridescence of these long-lasting eyeshadows are perfect for giving tired eyes an instant wake up call. Available in 5 versatile shades to make any eye colour pop, at only £9 each – why choose just the one? Running Total: £148.70 YVES SAINT LAURENT BABY DOLL EYELINER IN 15

£12 (half-price!). Buy online . For a touch of sun-kissed colour to give eyes a hint of summer radiance, this beautiful gold liquid eyeliner will give eyes a sunlit gilded edge. With a super fine brush to ensure expert precision, it’s the sophisticated black eyeliner switch-up ideal for the new season. Running Total: £160.70 SISLEY GENTLE EYE AND LIP MAKEUP REMOVER