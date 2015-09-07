First nude, then red...now L’Oréal Paris have nailed your perfect pink lip colour

Pink has a bad rep. From Barbies to cupcakes to Hello Kitty accessories, pink is all too often thought of as tacky and unsophisticated, but L’Oréal’s latest pink incarnation should put paid to any juvenile associations. The brand’s Collection Exclusive range of lipsticks for 2015 showcases pinks for grown ups, all worn with confidence and ease by L’Oréal’s ‘women of worth’. Proving that flushed hues aren’t just for teenager, the likes of Jane Fonda, Julianne Moore and Andie MacDowell model pinks of all shades in the ‘La Vie en Rose’ campaign, all swaying to a new version of the Edith Piaf classic as crooned by John Legend.

An aptly gallic tribute to 30 years of bestselling Color Riche lipstick, the advertising campaign is jazzy, romantic and elegant, and the five lipsticks within the collection are just as chic. Formulated as ‘glowing mattes’, the lipsticks marry micro fragments of mother of pearl with velvety pigments, to ensure that each colour is flattering and plumping rather than flat and chalky. As for the shades, each is characteristically matched to a L’Oréal muse, both in terms of style and colouring, with packaging signed in gold by the relevant star. Here’s the lineup:

Helen: A delicate iridescent pink, most suited to fair skin tones. Tailored to the one and only Helen Mirren.

Naomi: Described as a ‘mauve tea pink’, this one aims to enliven pale skin tones. Created for Naomi Watts.

Blake: A more orangey pink, this lipstick promises a healthy glow, whether you look like Blake Lively or not. Beautiful on pale, olive and tanned skin.

Liya: A ‘Grenadian’ pink, this is the brightest of the bunch, and will look especially arresting on those with darker skin tones. It was formulated for supermodel Liya Kebede.

Eva: A warm peach with yellow undertones, this pink is bang on for olive skins. Eva Longoria models its brightening effects to perfection.

The La Vie en Rose range is available nationwide from 1st October from £6.99 each.