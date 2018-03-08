First worn by suffragettes, red lipstick is more powerful than ever

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Elizabeth Arden isn’t simply the purveyor of your granny’s favourite Eight Hour Cream. Elizabeth Arden the woman may have been one of the earliest adopters of a red lip , which given the fact that it was taboo at the time makes her a heroine enough in our eyes, but she used said red lip to make an impact that far exceeded the aesthetic. In 1912 she handed out red lipsticks to women marching for the vote on New York’s Fifth Avenue, a symbolic action that carries even more weight when you consider that she was herself a business owner and entrepreneur- a rare position for a woman to be in at the time. If you consider that wearing makeup alone was considered socially unacceptable, founding and running a beauty business, particularly as a woman who didn’t even have the right to vote, was groundbreaking.

Elizabeth Arden She continued supplying women with defiant red lipstick through turbulent times, sending tubes to women serving in the military during World War II and went on to become the first woman ever featured on the cover of Time magazine in 1946. Smashing professional, social and political ceilings seemed to be all in a day’s work for Arden, and today the company are continuing her legacy with the 2018 March On campaign. At the centre of the story is a limited edition ‘Red Door Red’ lipstick , signed by modern day Arden spokeswoman and women’s rights advocate Reese Witherspoon, with 100% of proceeds donated to UN Women. In all, Elizabeth Arden has pledged to donate at least $1 million to the organisation, which dedicates its work to achieving gender equality and empowering women around the world. On the ground, UN Women supports UN Member States and liaises with governments and civil societies to design law, policy, services and programmes to ensure that gender equality standards and initiatives are effectively implemented, so that women and girls worldwide reap the tangible benefits. As such, the March On red lipstick is symbolic of female solidarity and fearlessness, as it has been throughout time, as well as being as visually punchy as ever.