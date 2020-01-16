Forget being frugal this month, Charlotte Tilbury just launched 10 new Pillow Talk must-haves

Barely a month has passed since Charlotte Tilbury released two new eyeshadow palettes and now, two weeks into January, she’s blessed us with TEN new additions to her iconic Pillow Talk collection with a brand new 12-shade palette, two new lipsticks, and eyeliners and lipliners to boot.

Pillow Talk is loved worldwide for its pretty everyday soft pinks and nudes designed to suit everyone, but these new variations dial up the wattage with amped-up hues, making more of a bold or evening statement than your average nude. Lips are plumped, eyes are sparkling and cheekbones are defined with these new totally wearable shades.

With everyone so enamoured with range, it's no surprise that two products from the Pillow Talk collection sell every minute - and we predict that number is set to get a whole lot higher with the introduction of two new lipstick shades, alongside a plumping lip gloss (our top pick from the range), two new shades of the Beauty Light Wand highlighter and a new iteration of the Instant Eye Palette with 12 new shades.

“My Pillow Talk universe will make your eyes look brighter, your lips look fuller and wider and your complexion will be enhanced in seconds,” Charlotte Tilbury says of the new launches. “I’ve dialled up my iconic nude-pink Pillow Talk shade adding warmth and deeper, sweeter rose tones, for every skin tone from fair to medium to deep, expanding the Pillow Talk universe.”

Hattie, GTG's resident makeup artist, used the collection to create a day and night look on either side of her face - here's how it looked.