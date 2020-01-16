Forget being frugal this month, Charlotte Tilbury just launched 10 new Pillow Talk must-haves

Barely a month has passed since Charlotte Tilbury released two new eyeshadow palettes and now, two weeks into January, she’s blessed us with TEN new additions to her iconic Pillow Talk collection with a brand new 12-shade palette, two new lipsticks, and eyeliners and lipliners to boot.
Pillow Talk is loved worldwide for its pretty everyday soft pinks and nudes designed to suit everyone, but these new variations dial up the wattage with amped-up hues, making more of a bold or evening statement than your average nude. Lips are plumped, eyes are sparkling and cheekbones are defined with these new totally wearable shades.
With everyone so enamoured with range, it's no surprise that two products from the Pillow Talk collection sell every minute - and we predict that number is set to get a whole lot higher with the introduction of two new lipstick shades, alongside a plumping lip gloss (our top pick from the range), two new shades of the Beauty Light Wand highlighter and a new iteration of the Instant Eye Palette with 12 new shades.
“My Pillow Talk universe will make your eyes look brighter, your lips look fuller and wider and your complexion will be enhanced in seconds,” Charlotte Tilbury says of the new launches. “I’ve dialled up my iconic nude-pink Pillow Talk shade adding warmth and deeper, sweeter rose tones, for every skin tone from fair to medium to deep, expanding the Pillow Talk universe.”
Hattie, GTG's resident makeup artist, used the collection to create a day and night look on either side of her face - here's how it looked.
Left eye - night using Dream from the palette, right eye - day using Desk.
Until it lands, here’s everything you need to know about the new Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk collection.
The best-selling palette is back, and this time it’s been sprinkled with Pillow Talk magic, housing 12 never-seen-before shades.
It allows you to create day eyes, desk eyes, date eyes and dream eyes with a mixture of matte, shimmering, soft and warm shades. We just know we'll be living in the peachy-camel shades.
New Year’s resolution to try more coloured makeup? This eyeliner is the perfect way to ease yourself in, with a rich berry shade - more like a lip liner - that delivers flawless colour pay off and a creamy-matte texture.
This warm berry-pink version of the iconic lipstick delivers everything you’ve come to expect from the Pillow Talk lipstick - a wash of intense colour, long-lasting hydration plus softening and conditioning.
For a touch of glamour, this deep berry-rose conditions the lips for a full-bodied pout that creates a gleaming colour.
In two new shades, this smudge-proof pencil resizes and reshapes the look of the lips for a fuller-looking pout. The shades are Pillow Talk Medium in warm berry-pink and Pillow Talk Intense which is a deep tawny brown.
We don’t like to play favourites, but this is the release we’re most excited about. Beautiful nude pink shine aside, (we expect nothing less that a lovely shade from Tilbury), this is a delight to wear. The doe-foot applicator applies the perfect amount of gloss, while peppermint oil makes this ultra-refreshing, while organic menthol crystals gives a cooling effect to the lips - nothing sticky here!
Beauty Light Wand, £29
This highlighter flew off the shelves, and now there are two new shades joining the gang. it enhances the luminosity of the skin and feels remarkably light given the other-worldly glow it delivers. It was originally available in four shades, but these two new ones (nude pink Pillow Talk and nude pink-peach Pillow Talk Medium ) make it all the more wearable.
Cheek to Chic in Pillow Talk Intense, £30
For a post-romp glow, this blusher needs to be in your kit. Colour rich pigments have been rolled into finely crushed pearls, creating smoother looking skin and a gorgeous glow.
