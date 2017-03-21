Found: beauty bargains you won't want to miss

We love a great beauty bargain and had to let you in on three great offers that have crossed our desks today...

The £600 Harvey Nichols SS17 beauty gift with purchase bonanza

This £600 Harvey Nichols beauty bag contains heaps of luxury beauty products across 30 luxury brands from the new Charlotte Tilbury Dry Sheet Mask to the legendary Omorovicza Queen of Hungary Mist and La Mer The Eye Concentrate, probiotic skincare from Glowbiotics and makeup from Lipstick Queen, Hourglass, Mac and NARS, to name a few, all encased within the new Harvey Nichols large silver-stamped cosmetics case. To get your hands on it spend £195 across three beauty products or more, in store or online from 21st March 2017. You need to be a new or existing Rewards by Harvey Nichols member. Numbers are limited, so it’s fastest finger first. T&Cs apply. For details click here.

Free £30 Max Factor Natural Nudes gift with purchase box