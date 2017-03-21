Found: beauty bargains you won't want to miss

Victoria Woodhall 21 March 2017
gift-with-purchase-1

Harvey Nichols gifting £600 worth of luxury product... seriously? Find out how to get your hands on this and other beauty offers of the week

We love a great beauty bargain and had to let you in on three great offers that have crossed our desks today...

The £600 Harvey Nichols SS17 beauty gift with purchase bonanza

This £600 Harvey Nichols beauty bag contains heaps of luxury beauty products across 30 luxury brands from the new Charlotte Tilbury Dry Sheet Mask to the legendary Omorovicza Queen of Hungary Mist and La Mer The Eye Concentrate, probiotic skincare from Glowbiotics and makeup from Lipstick Queen, Hourglass, Mac and NARS, to name a few, all encased within the new Harvey Nichols large silver-stamped cosmetics case.  To get your hands on it spend £195 across three beauty products or more, in store or online from 21st March 2017. You need to be a new or existing Rewards by Harvey Nichols  member. Numbers are limited, so it’s fastest finger first. T&Cs apply. For details click here.

Free £30 Max Factor Natural Nudes gift with purchase box

To celebrate the launch the new Max Factor Marble Collection, a limited edition packaging of Max Factor makeup favourites available exclusively at Boots, Max Factor are giving away £30 of goodies: a bespoke marble makeup brush holder, Masterpiece Max Mascara, Crème Puff Blusher and Lipfinity Long-Lasting Lip Colour, all in a marble box. It's available in store and online to customers spending £15 or more on any Max Factor products. Until 30th April 2017 while stocks last. Shop online here

£15 cashback on Lookfantastic Beauty Box - Elle Edition

Sign up to topcashback.co.uk  as a new member and buy a £15 monthly subscription to this Lookfantastic beauty box  and you’ll get £15 cashback on your first one (the products inside are worth £70!). You can cancel your subscription. Offer until 26th March 2017. T&Cs apply.

For more beauty news follow us on  Twitter  and  Instagram


You may also like

Lisa Snowdon tells us the morning and evening beauty routines she swears by

Glossy picks: our favourite new launches for glowing summer skin

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Beauty

Glossy picks: our favourite new launches for glowing summer skin

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Explore More