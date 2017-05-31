4 new Urban Decay launches that you need to know about

Ayesha Muttucumaru 31 May 2017
urban-decay-14

You’re gonna want to mark June 8th in your diaries. Here’s why

From its skincare line  to its liquid lipsticks , few products create as much of a buzz in the GTG office than Urban Decay’s latest launches. And thanks to a surge of new arrivals with customisation and ‘cocktailing’ at their cores, getting our UD fixes will be easier than ever this summer.

A carefully crafted mix of matte and luminising base and skin finishing products, each boasts the type of innovation and versatility that the brand has become renowned for. But enough with the teasers - we know what you’re here for. Here’s the lowdown on some of Urban Decay’s most anticipated summer highlights.

The Velvetizer Translucent Mix-In Medium, £15

Created to instantly mattify, this clever oil and alcohol-free ‘mix-in’ acts as the perfect way to customise the coverage and finish of your base of choice. Simply add a 5p-size amount to your foundation or apply alone as a finishing powder to achieve seamless shine control that transcends the seasons.

Launches on the 8th of June on  www.urbandecay.co.uk  and 15th of June nationwide.

Liquid Aura Illuminating Mix-in Medium, £19

The opalescent equivalent to the matte-finish Velvetizer, think of this as a radiance boost in a bottle. Designed to be added to your favourite foundation for a dewy finish or used alone on cheekbones, the bridge of the nose or Cupid’s bow, its iridescent pigments will act as a much-needed wake-up-call when our jet lagged complexions need it most this summer.

Launches on the 8th of June on  www.urbandecay.co.uk  and 15th of June nationwide.

Naked Skin The Illuminizer Translucent Pressed Beauty Powder, £24

Synthetic white sapphire gives this powder its multi-dimensional edge to provide a luminous finish worthy of a gemstone. A universal shade formulated to suit any skin tone, apply all over or strobe onto high planes of the face for the type of semi-transparent reflective glow that shows skin in the most flattering of lights.

Launches on the 8th of June on  www.urbandecay.co.uk  and 15th of June nationwide.

Urban Decay Afterglow Highlighter Palette, £27

With a range of gold, pink and peach shades for creating a custom highlight, this compact of four lightweight finely milled powders seeks to provide soft, buildable, light-diffusing colour that looks great on fair and dark skin tones alike. Loaded with four new variations of the brand’s cult-favourite Afterglow Highlighter, this highly anticipated follow-up makes for a worthy successor in our book.

Buy online .  

