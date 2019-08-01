How to get your hands on over £48 worth of Clinique favourites this summer - for free

Have you run out of your favourite cleanser? Need to stock up on moisturiser before you jet off on holiday, or find a mineral sun cream that works well under makeup? Clinique has it all - and together with Boots they’ve just made it even more tempting to shop their range thanks to their latest Gift With Purchase (or as those in-the-know like to call it, GWP) offer.
Simply shop for your favourite Clinique goodies at Boots before 10th August , and when you buy two products (one has to be skincare or foundation) you’ll get to take away this super practical yet pretty beauty gift, worth over £48. Whether you’re restocking your latest skincare empties or want to try out something new from the brand’s makeup offering, it’s a no-brainer; especially as the gift is perfectly proportioned for all your travels this summer.
So what’s inside? The handbag-friendly makeup pouch contains cult favourites and makeup must-haves that tick off your every need for looking good in the heat. Top of the list is a travel-sized pot of the beauty editors’ ultimate cleanser, Take The Day Off™ Cleansing Balm, which promises to gently yet effectively melt away all traces of makeup for a daily skin reset. There’s also a 30ml tube of Dramatically Different™ Hydrating Jelly, the refreshing anti-pollution moisturiser that delivers on hydration without feeling heavy - and a 30ml bottle of refreshing Liquid Facial Soap Mild so you can nail your double cleansing routine.
That’s your basic skincare covered; then there’s the makeup edit, including True Bronze™ Pressed Powder Bronzer in Sunkissed so you can glow your own way without soaking up any of the sun’s rays. Complete the look with a slick of Clinique Pop™ Lip Colour + Primer in Bare Pop, a timeless nude that won’t dry out your lips, and lashings of team GTG’s best-loved High Impact™ Mascara.
Best of all, if you buy a third product from the range you'll also receive a full size tube of Sparkle Skin body scrub worth £23 - a skincare essential for softer, smoother limbs. What’s not to love?
It’s too good to miss - and the good news is you can shop it all with the tap of a button. You’re welcome…
Shop the Clinique offer now on Boots’ website
Offer details: Free Clinique Gift when you buy 2 selected Clinique products, 1 to be skincare or foundation. Plus receive a full size Sparkle Skin with any 3rd purchase.
This feature was written in partnership with Boots