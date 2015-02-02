Free makeovers at Illamasqua thanks to their new social media campaign

2 February 2015
gtg-illamasqua-myfavefaces-main

Treat your beauty-loving friends to a free makeup transformation with Illamasqua's new social media initiative, #MYFAVEFACES

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Having your makeup done professionally is one of life’s little luxuries that the majority of us don't often get to indulge in. However, with Illamasqua’s  new social media campaign, they are offering just that. From today, the cult British makeup brand are encouraging us to celebrate the favourite faces in our lives by nominating friends via social media for a free makeup transformation.

So how does it work? Anyone that books in for a makeup transformation (this costs £30 but is redeemable against Illamasqua products purchased on the day) can nominate three of their favorite people for a completely free makeover. To nominate, simply upload a photo of your Illamasqua makeover to either Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using the hashtags #MYFAVEFACES and #Illamasqua - and remember to tag your chosen favourite people.

Running for a limited time only, this is an exclusive opportunity to get access to Illamasqua’s expert makeup artists and pick up some all important professional tips and tricks. The only question is: who will you choose as your #MYFAVEFACES?


