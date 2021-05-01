Hurry! Urban Decay is giving away free All Nighter Setting Spray!

Written in partnership with Urban Decay
When it comes to setting spray you don't get much more cult than Urban Decay's All Nighter Setting Spray . Not only does the vegan formula set* your makeup in place for 16 hours, it lowers the temperature of your makeup to keep everything from foundation to eyeshadow, blusher to concealer, firmly locked in no matter if it's hot and sticky or cold and windy. It's no wonder it was crowned the UK's number one premium makeup setting spray last year**.
Until May 31st Urban Decay is giving away a free travel size All Nighter Setting Spray when you spend £45 on-site*** – just enter the code ALLNIGHTER at checkout to redeem.
Wondering what to add to your basket to claim your free gift? We have some ideas...
Launched in February this year and housed inside the faux snakeskin case are 12 highly-pigmented, ultra-blendable shades which wouldn't look out of place on Britney in her I'm a Slave 4 U video; think soft turquoise shimmers, creamy metallic bronzes and rich, dark brown mattes to set them off. The perfect palette to be wearing as we re-enter the world.
With a comb on one half of the wand and a flat side on the other, this is unlike any mascara wand we've used before. It volumes, lengthens, lifts and curls for a wide-eyed look with dramatic, dark lashes. It was one of 2020's biggest mascara launches and one we still reach for when we want extra-defined lashes.
The lightest of all of the Urban Decay foundations, the latest family member is the lighter, glowier sibling of the other bases by the brand. Hydromaniac Tinted Glow Foundation requires little blending (in fact, the brand recommends applying it with your fingertips for a fuss-free getting ready routine), and leaves a luminous finish in its wake thanks to the hydrating marula oil in the ingredients list, which is known for maintaining moisture levels due to its high oleic acid (omega 9) content.
For days when you want to be glowier than ever, use this setting spray in place of the classic version. This is infused with hyaluronic acid for a hydrating, extra glow finish. We know the aim of this shopping spree is to get your hands on the travel-sized setting spray, but it can't hurt to have a full-size one at home as well as the mini in your handbag...
