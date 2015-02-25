Front row beauty: The best looks spotted at London Fashion Week

2 / 8

Pandora Sykes

The Sunday Times Style’s Fashion Features Editor let her outfit do all the talking by partenering her to-die-for vintage Chanel Baseball jacket with a paired back approach to beauty. For this au natural makeup look the focus is on adding warmth to the skin and defining both the lashes and the brows. Pandora’s picks of choice are Brow Drama by Maybelline , YSL Volume Effect mascara and NARS’ bestselling bronzer in Laguna .