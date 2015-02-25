Front Row Beauty: The best looks spotted at London Fashion Week

25 February 2015
Front row beauty: The best looks spotted at London Fashion Week

Whilst the Gloss team were backstage checking out the hair, makeup and nail trends you'll be wearing come Autumn our street style snapper took to the cobbles of Somerset House to capture the beauty looks of the stylish show goers and find out what products they used to get their winning look…

Photography: Kirstin Sinclair

Pandora Sykes

The Sunday Times Style’s Fashion Features Editor let her outfit do all the talking by partenering her to-die-for vintage Chanel Baseball jacket with a paired back approach to beauty. For this au natural makeup look the focus is on adding warmth to the skin and defining both the lashes and the brows. Pandora’s picks of choice are Brow Drama by Maybelline , YSL Volume Effect mascara  and NARS’ bestselling bronzer in Laguna .

Pips Taylor

Model and TV presenter Pips proves coloured hair and bold makeup aren’t mutually exclusive partnering her high fashion take on the purple rinse with a statement red lip. To create her crimson pout Pips lined her lips using a Chanel Lipliner  and then filled in with a Bobbi Brown Art Stick  and kept her skin looking fresh and glowing used Chanel Les Beiges  foundation held in place all day long with Lancome’s Smoothing Primer .

Peony Lim

Chicer then chic lifestyle blogger Peony Lim favours a simple combo of winged eyeliner and a pop of peach blush for her trip to Somerset House using Chanel’s Liquid Eyeliner  and NARS’ iconic Orgasm Blusher . Her flawless skin was kept in check by using a base of By Terry Tinted Moisturiser  finished with a dusting of shine saving powder (in this case NARS ).

Amber Le Bon

The model and DJ embraced an elegant rock-chick vibe on the FROW at Emilia Wickstead completed with a brown smoky eye. A look in Amber’s makeup bag reveals that a blend of Kevin Aucoin’s Frosted Jade and Bronze  shadows was the secret to the perfect daytime smokey eye and her nude lip lip was acheieved with a prepping of Burt’s Bees Lip Balm  and a swipe of  Charlotte Tilbury’s Kissing Kate .

Donna Air

The actress kept her makeup simple and Spring like with a glowing base, rosy cheeks and subtley defined eyes. Donna’s products of choice for her fashion week outing included the hydrating Chanel’s Vitalumiere foundation , the Gloss team’s favourite Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge  and Rimmel’s bargain soft kohl eyeliner.

Michelle Keegan

For her seat on the FROW at Bora Asku Michelle’s beauty look centred on a shimmering smoky eye.  To achieve this look the actress turned to the Tom Ford Eye Quad  and then completed her look with a groomed brow (using Illamasqua’s Precision Brow Gel ) and Charlotte Tilbury’s Kissing Kate .

Emma Louise Connolly

Emma’s fashion week beauty look was all about the hair with makeup kept to a minimum. Her flawless, glowing base was mastered using a hat trick of Burberry skincare products: foundation , concealer  and the all important illuminating creme. A coat of black mascara and Vaseline for the lips completes this easy-peasy beauty look.

