Gel-eration gap: 12 gel nail & beauty basics your makeup bag’s missing

1 / 13

12 gel nail and beauty basics your makeup bag needs

When it comes to long-lasting makeup must-haves that merge pigment with the smoothest of formulas, gel beauty products are fast becoming the cream of the crop.

From nail polishes that allow you to achieve high shine gel-effect nails at home to skin perfecting primers to panda eye proof eyeliners, the choice is now endless when it comes to giving our makeup bags a dose of professional grade gloss. Here are the 12 gel beauty essentials that are making waves here at GTG HQ.

Follow us @getthegloss and Ayesha @Ayesha_Muttu .