Toff shares her beauty and wellness must-haves – and explains why collagen is an every day essential

Georgia Toffolo (AKA Toff), 26, is a woman of many talents. She’s a Sunday Times best-selling author who regularly presents travel slots on ITV’s This Morning and is an avid follower of politics. She’s also vocal about skin positivity and has been open about her struggles with acne, which she's experienced for more than ten years.

Alongside being a committed user of Dermalogica's acne-soothing skincare, adding collagen into her daily routine has been a game-changer for Toff. "I start every day with a scoop of the flavourless Collagen Peptides powder from Vital Proteins, £39.99. After just a few weeks I was loving the look of my skin, hair, and nails. It’s so simple to use and the best way to start the day."

Georgia rose to fame on E4’s Made in Chelsea but became a household name (and dare we say national treasure?) after winning ITV's I’m a Celebrity in 2017, where she struck up an unlikely friendship with Boris Johnson’s father Stanley, 80.

Her third fiction book, Meet Me In Tahiti, a romance novel based in tropical surroundings, is out this month. “My lifelong passion is writing,” Georgia tells us .”I adore writing female-led stories while tackling serious issues from infertility to disability. For me, the winning formula for cracking books is shedding light on important issues with a heavy dusting of love, romance and of course a happy ending.”

Here Toff spills all on her beauty and wellness regime, from skincare to supplements.

What my workday looks like

“I love waking up early if I haven’t had a couple of glasses of wine the night before! I check my emails first thing, followed by Slack.

“I’m not big on tea or coffee, I’m a boiled eggs and soldiers’ type of breakfast girl, with a big slathering of marmite. I then get grooving to the park and take my little crazy spaniel Monty for a big, long walk, it sets me up for the day in such a positive way. My days are normally very long but diverse and I adore that no two are the same."

My weekend

“Weekends are a time for myself. I live close to a Good Life Eatery cafe. My go-to breakfast order is the build your own avo on toast where I add everything from feta to salmon or chicken. I also order a ‘face lift’ smoothie with dragon fruit, strawberries, cashew milk and 10g of Vital Proteins collagen.

“Afterwards I go to Soul Cycle spinning with my friend Mikey Pearce, he owns a super cool vegan food company called Clean Kitchen. We’re VERY competitive at the classes so normally I’m exhausted afterwards. I stroll home through the park and then I’ll be found cuddled up on the sofa with a good book until further notice.”

Wellness from the inside

"I start my day with a shot of Symprove, £79 (a supplement that supports gut bacteria) followed by two scoops of Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides , £39.99, which can be added to any drink. I’m an ambassador for the brand and I love it because it disintegrates fully into any liquid with no smell or taste.

"Every morning I take five minutes to run through my day and how I want it to go. It boosts my productivity. I also make sure to drink three litres of water a day."

My best tip

"Always use transparent makeup bags. It will save hundreds of hours in a lifetime. You can clearly see where everything you need is."

Toff's beauty and wellness must-haves

1. Spacemasks, £15 for 5