Toff shares her beauty and wellness must-haves – and explains why collagen is an every day essential

4 September 2021
toff-expert-edit-2
Image Instagram: @georgiatoffolo

With acne-prone skin, broadcaster and author Georgia Toffolo is very particular over what she puts on her face (and into her body). These are the buys that make the cut

Georgia Toffolo (AKA Toff), 26, is a woman of many talents. She’s a Sunday Times best-selling author who regularly presents travel slots on ITV’s This Morning and is an avid follower of politics. She’s also vocal about skin positivity and has been open about her struggles with acne, which she's experienced for more than ten years.

Alongside being a committed user of Dermalogica's acne-soothing skincare, adding collagen into her daily routine has been a game-changer for Toff. "I start every day with a scoop of the flavourless Collagen Peptides  powder from Vital Proteins, £39.99. After just a few weeks I was loving the look of my skin, hair, and nails. It’s so simple to use and the best way to start the day."

Georgia rose to fame on E4’s Made in Chelsea but became a household name (and dare we say national treasure?) after winning ITV's I’m a Celebrity in 2017, where she struck up an unlikely friendship with Boris Johnson’s father Stanley, 80.

Her third fiction book, Meet Me In Tahiti, a romance novel based in tropical surroundings, is out this month. “My lifelong passion is writing,” Georgia tells us .”I adore writing female-led stories while tackling serious issues from infertility to disability. For me, the winning formula for cracking books is shedding light on important issues with a heavy dusting of love, romance and of course a happy ending.”

Here Toff spills all on her beauty and wellness regime, from skincare to supplements.

What my workday looks like

“I love waking up early if I haven’t had a couple of glasses of wine the night before! I check my emails first thing, followed by Slack.

“I’m not big on tea or coffee, I’m a boiled eggs and soldiers’ type of breakfast girl, with a big slathering of marmite. I then get grooving to the park and take my little crazy spaniel Monty for a big, long walk, it sets me up for the day in such a positive way. My days are normally very long but diverse and I adore that no two are the same."

My weekend

“Weekends are a time for myself. I live close to a Good Life Eatery cafe. My go-to breakfast order is the build your own avo on toast where I add everything from feta to salmon or chicken. I also order a ‘face lift’ smoothie with dragon fruit, strawberries, cashew milk and 10g of Vital Proteins collagen.

“Afterwards I go to Soul Cycle spinning  with my friend Mikey Pearce, he owns a super cool vegan food company called Clean Kitchen. We’re VERY competitive at the classes so normally I’m exhausted afterwards. I stroll home through the park and then I’ll be found cuddled up on the sofa with a good book until further notice.”

Wellness from the inside

"I start my day with a shot of Symprove, £79  (a supplement that supports gut bacteria) followed by two scoops of Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides , £39.99, which can be added to any drink. I’m an ambassador for the brand and I love it because it disintegrates fully into any liquid with no smell or taste.

"Every morning I take five minutes to run through my day and how I want it to go. It boosts my productivity. I also make sure to drink three litres of water a day."

My best tip

"Always use transparent makeup bags. It will save hundreds of hours in a lifetime. You can clearly see where everything you need is."

Toff's beauty and wellness must-haves

1. Spacemasks, £15 for 5

"These eye masks heat up upon opening. They're amazing for flying or meditating before bed."

Buy now

2. Makeup Revolution Pearl Lights Loose Powder Highlighter, £9.59

"so reasonably priced, ultra-wearable and they make it easy to create that fake it til you make it glow."

Buy now

3.  Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides, £39.99

"I'm a huge fan of Jennifer Aniston and when I saw her talking about Vital Proteins on Instagram (she's the chief creative officer for the brand) I immediately became interested in the product as I love everything she recommends. She knows a thing or two about looking good! Beauty starts from within as we all know, and I enjoy every sip of my drink with this in. It's jam-packed full of the good stuff."

Buy now

4.  Dermaplaning Hollywood Browzer, £6.02

"I use this to rid myself of peach fuzz ! My makeup goes on much smoother when I dermaplane. I used to go to a professional, but these work a treat!"

Buy now

MORE GLOSS: I tried at home dermaplaning; here's what happened 

5.  Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Bath and Shower Oil, £36.40

"This packs a serious punch if you want to wind down before bed. I really believe in aromatherapy; what we smell is directly connected to our mind."

Buy now

6.  Catrice Cosmetics Liquid Camouflage High Coverage Concealer, £3.49

" Catrice  is one of my favourite makeup brands for its price point and effectiveness. For someone like me with acne scarring and pigmentation , this concealer is a winner."

Buy now

7. Revitalash Advanced, £89

"This seriously works for longer, fuller lashes. It's an investment, but much cheaper in the long run than lash lifts or lash extensions ."

Buy now

8. John Frieda Violet Crush , £6.99

"I use this to neutralise yellow hair. It's a cult classic. I’m not a natural blonde so keeping my colour bright and light is super important to me."

Buy now

MORE GLOSS: The best purple shampoos for bright blonde hair

9. Eucerin Aquaphor Skin Soothing Gel Balm, £9

"I don’t go anywhere without a tube of this. I slather it on my lips, cuts and dry patches. My friends joke that wherever there is Aquafor, I'm not too far away."

Buy now

10. Facegym Pro Tool, £515

"I used this to give my face an at-home workout. It stimulates your facial muscles for a toned, tight look."

Buy now

11.  Hayo'u Bamboo Tapper, £28

"I bamboo top for two minutes every morning and it improves my energy levels and I’m told circulation too."

Buy now

MORE GLOSS: How tapping therapy helps with anxiety and stress

12. Ithyes Dry Brushing Body Brush, £6.98

“I always dry body brush  before I get in the bath; it aids your lymphatic system and you can get it so cheap on Amazon."

Buy now

13. Foreo Luna 3 Face Brush, £169

"I use this to massage in my cleanser; I generally use Dermalogica's  Clear Start Breakout Clearing Foaming Wash , £17.50."

Buy now

14. Dermalogica skincare, from £12

"I'm a Dermalogica girl when it comes to skincare, I’m the UK ambassador and the brand's ethos and products have truly transformed my skin, having had acne for more than ten years. I trust the products more than words can say. I use the Breakout Clearing Booster , £19, for any problem areas followed by the Pure Light SPF 50 , £60, in the morning and Biolumin C Gel Moisturiser , £59. In the evening I reach for  Sound Sleep Cocoon , £19. It has these amazing little micro balls full of lavender that explode when you massage it into your face!."

Georgia Toffolo is an ambassador for Vital Proteins


You may also like

Lisa Snowdon tells us the morning and evening beauty routines she swears by

Glossy picks: our favourite new launches for glowing summer skin

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

River Island midi dress, £39

Cos linen shorts, £45

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

More Gloss

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More