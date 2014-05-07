Get a kiss from a rose courtesy of Guerlain

Guerlain’s Rouge G lipsticks have always been Get The Gloss favourites, from their elegant, weighty packaging (they can double up as as weaponry) to their rich, highly pigmented finish, they are the height of lipstick luxury. These new spring releases are set to be no different - sheeny, hydrating and seriously classy.

At the time of writing the Fall in Rose Rouge G collection was so in demand that we couldn’t get our hands on it, but we’ve been told to expect soft, barely-there nude colour from the mother-of-pearl infused Rose Glacé and deep, jewel-like tones from sophisticated Rose Grenat. The special edition lacquered cases are covetable enough alone; we can’t wait to Fall in Rose for real.

Guerlain Rouge G Fall in Rose, £33 each. Buy online at www.guerlain.com