Get a kiss from a rose courtesy of Guerlain

Anna Hunter 7 May 2014
get-the-gloss-guerlain-rouge-lipsticks-1

The Guerlain Rouge G Fall in Rose collection is spring’s most feminine beauty look - Sealed with a kiss (sorry)

Guerlain’s Rouge G lipsticks have always been Get The Gloss favourites, from their elegant, weighty packaging (they can double up as as weaponry) to their rich, highly pigmented finish, they are the height of lipstick luxury. These new spring releases are set to be no different - sheeny, hydrating and seriously classy.

At the time of writing the Fall in Rose Rouge G collection was so in demand that we couldn’t get our hands on it, but we’ve been told to expect soft, barely-there nude colour from the mother-of-pearl infused Rose Glacé and deep, jewel-like tones from sophisticated Rose Grenat. The special edition lacquered cases are covetable enough alone; we can’t wait to Fall in Rose for real.

Guerlain Rouge G Fall in Rose, £33 each. Buy online at  www.guerlain.com


You may also like

Are foot peels and exfoliating socks the key to baby soft feet?

The best cream blushers for a natural flush

The eyelash serums experts rate – and the ones they don’t

Why a Hydrafacial is a must-try for everyone, with free treatments up for grabs at the new London store


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

Murad City Skin Age Defense Broad Spectrum SPF50 PA ++++, £59.90

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

Dermalogica Invisible Physical Defense SPF30, £49

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

More Gloss

Beauty

Best UK beauty and wellness offers, discount codes and bargains to snap up now

Skin

Waxing? Shaving? IPL? The best ways to de-fuzz at home, according to a hair removal expert

Skin

Caroline Hirons’ Skin Rocks app has launched and it’s like having a skin expert in your pocket

Skin

Cryotherapy and skin-cooling beauty tools to sculpt, lift and tighten

Beauty

The products our editors finished this month: July empties 2022

Skin

SPF serums: the next generation of sun protection and they are Caroline Hirons approved

Sponsored

REN Clean Skincare is launching in Boots and we couldn’t be happier

Skin

Are foot peels and exfoliating socks the key to baby soft feet?

Anna Hunter
Explore More