Get hypnotic eyes for half the price with Lancme

Anna Hunter 29 April 2014
get-the-gloss-lancome-hypnose-mascara-2

Achieve a doe-eyed flutter for a fraction of the usual price in honour of Lancôme Hypnôse’s 10th anniversary

When one of the world’s most popular mascaras has a birthday, we will of course always celebrate, but when we’re invited to the party we’re given all the more reason to make merry.

Mark the 1st May in your diaries, because the lovely people of Lancôme are offering the legendary Hypnôse mascara for only £10 at Debenhams for one day only. Ooh là là lashes can be yours for mere pocket money, as the mascara normally retails at £22.50.

The original Lancôme Hypnôse mascara will turn 10 on Thursday, and its ascendance into double figures is matched by ambassadress Daria Werbowy’s 10 years as face of the brand. It’s also a fitting coincidence that a Hypnôse mascara is sold every 10 seconds across the globe, making Lancôme the world leader in the mascara market.

MORE GLOSS: Lancôme launches Hypnôse eye palettes

Hypnôse is now a highly successful family - Hypnôse Drama is famed for creating sultry volume, Hypnôse Doll Eyes does what it says on the tube (in a non-creepy way) while Hypnôse Star creates the one of the glossiest, red carpet worthy finishes we’ve ever seen.

Given that Hypnôse has won over 130 international awards to date, it’s practically an Oscar winner by beauty standards. We won’t be missing the chance to get our hands on such a prestigious product for peanuts, and we suggest that you don’t either.

Shop in store at Debenhams or online at  www.debenhams.com .


