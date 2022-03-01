Get summer-ready skin with Lancome

Inspired by sultry summer nights on the French Riviera, Lancôme’s stunning bronzer is the perfect compact to pop in your beach bag for a warm, radiant complexion. Larger than most compacts, the powder is embossed with a gorgeous golden rose and comes complete with a handy mirror for a touch of South Coast luxury.

Intense yet natural, the bronzer is a warm blend of golden tan with a light-reflecting shimmer for added radiance. It has a soft, fine feel and goes on so smoothly it could almost be a cream. Whether you’re working away in the office or hitting the beach with your girls, the product is packed with real staying power, giving you a bronzed glow that stays fresh throughout the day.

Sweep generously across the forehead and cheekbones for an envy-inducing faux tan effect, or use the gold underneath your cheekbones and eyes to highlight your face and freshen your features. You can also use it on your body to enhance shoulder blades and cleavage, or dust all over for a finish that’ll leave your skin feeling more serene than the golden sands of the Southern Med.

Lancôme Star Bronzer in Limited Edition Golden Riviera, £35. Available exclusively from John Lewis and will launch nationwide from July.