Get this exclusive Charlotte Tilbury set before it goes on sale

Anna Hunter 11 October 2017
tilbury-1

Christmas has quite literally come early if you’re a Charlotte Tilbury makeup fan, and you’ve got the elves at Feel Unique to thank. Just free up some time tomorrow to reap the early doors rewards…

So the festive season has been moved forward. To, um, tomorrow. Sorry for the late notice, but online beauty emporium Feelunique  is hosting a one day only Christmas pop-up shop in central London between 10am-8pm, and you’re invited. Admission is free, there’s no need to pre-book and there will be first-come first-served beauty treatment bars offering Le Mini Macaron manicures  and 3ina makeovers . Also, goody bags with mini samples, gift wrapping and even Swarovski crystal engraving if you’re feeling bling about things.

If that doesn’t swing you, the Feel Unique 12 Days of Christmas advent calendar  will be up for grabs, and you might also bump into Youtube star and new Feel Unique ambassador  Grace F Victory  talking about beauty and life things between 5pm-7pm. Onto the Charlotte Tilbury coup, Feel Unique has teamed up with the makeup artist to conjure up an exclusive beauty set that will go on presale at the pop-up. Called ‘The Stars of the Show’, the very theatrical gift box includes a Luxury Palette in Vintage Vamp, Rock N Kohl liner in Barbarella Brown and mini Legendary Lashes in mascara in Black Vinyl, and is priced at £58. Not a steal, but you’ll still make a saving on buying the products individually and get a glitter, ribbon and star adorned presentation ‘stage’ to up the ante. Whether you nab one for yourself in preparation for party season eyes or are aiming to get some Christmas shopping done early for a dedicated CT makeup fan, now is the time.

The Feel Unique ‘Season to Shine’ pop-up shop will run on Thursday 12th October from 10am-8pm, 15 Bateman Street, Soho, London W1D 3AQ.  Sign up for the event here. 


