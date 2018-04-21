Get down to a Benefit Brow Bar this May for the best brows of your life

Ayesha Muttucumaru 21 April 2018
benefit-10

And more importantly, to raise funds for some incredibly worthwhile charities

Over the last five years, Benefit’s Bold Is Beautiful philanthropy program has raised over £1 million to support charities that empower women and girls across the UK. And this May, it looks to further add to this total with a range of charitable activities designed to help women feel their best when life throws up the worst of circumstances.

For every brow wax at a Benefit Brow Bar between April the 28th to May the 27th, the brand will donate 100 per cent of the profits to charity partners, Refuge  and Look Good Feel Better , to support the vital work they do in helping women in times of crises. And as a thank you for your contribution, you’ll receive a free Benefit mini mascara of your choice (worth £10.50) ranging from BADgal Bang!  to They’re Real! and Roller Lash.

The initiatives aren’t just beauty-focussed though. Benefit’s hugely successful all-pink charity pop-up shops will be returning, bursting with all-pink items donated from brands such as Missguided, Vivienne Westwood, Skinny Dip and Agent Provocateur. They’ll also feature a series of innovative mirror-cubed mini-instillations to help you capture the perfect Instagram snap too. The first will launch in London on Friday the 27th of April, with further pop-ups rolling out in Glasgow and Cardiff in May.

We’ll see you there.

To book your brow wax, visit benefitcosmetics.com .


