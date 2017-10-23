Gigi Hadid’s and Maybelline’s new collection is coming to the UK

With the Gigi Hadid x Maybelline Jetsetter Palette having sold out by 11am on the day it dropped at Boots earlier this month, it's safe to say that the demand for a full blown collection is huge. And fans won’t have to wait long to get their hands on it, with the brand having just announced a UK launch date of the 7th of November.

Comprising of East and West Coast collections, Gigi has been working hand in hand with Maybelline over the last year to create a range that provides a wealth of different looks without breaking the bank. The cheapest product is the £6.99 Gel Eyeliner, the most expensive, the £13.99 Eye Contour Palettes and of course, the return of the £29.99 Jetsetter Palette.