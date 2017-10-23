Gigi Hadid’s and Maybelline’s new collection is coming to the UK

With the Gigi Hadid x Maybelline Jetsetter Palette having sold out by 11am on the day it dropped at Boots earlier this month, it's safe to say that the demand for a full blown collection is huge. And fans won’t have to wait long to get their hands on it, with the brand having just announced a UK launch date of the 7th of November.
Comprising of East and West Coast collections, Gigi has been working hand in hand with Maybelline over the last year to create a range that provides a wealth of different looks without breaking the bank. The cheapest product is the £6.99 Gel Eyeliner, the most expensive, the £13.99 Eye Contour Palettes and of course, the return of the £29.99 Jetsetter Palette.
Debuting the full roster of products on the brand's Instagram over the weekend, the limited edition collection looks mighty impressive. Inspired by New York, the East Coast Glam Collection comprises of a smokey Eye Contour Palette, £13.99, in two warm and cool shades, an eye makeup brush, £7.99, a Fiber Mascara, £11.99, a Liquid Eyeliner, £7.99, Black Gel Eyeliner, £6.99, Iridescent Liquid Strobe Highlighter, £9.99, Tinted Primer, £9.99, Matte Lipsticks in 3 shades of nude (‘Mccall’, ‘Taura’ and ‘Erin’), £8.99, and Lip Kits in 3 shades for £12.99.
The West Coast Glow Collection is all about pops of colour and warm hues courtesy of a Liquid Strobe Highlighter in Gold, £9.99, Tinted Primer, £9.99, Lash Sensational Mascara, £10.99, Brush, £7.99, Nude Gel Eyeliner, £8.99, Eye Contour Palettes in 2 shades, £13.99, Matte Lipsticks in 3 shades of red (‘Austyn,’ ‘Khair’ and ‘Lani’), and corresponding Lip Kits, £12.99 in three shades too.
Bring on November.
The Gigi x Maybelline collection is launching on the 7th of November online and in-store on the 22nd of November exclusively at Boots .
Follow Ayesha on Twitter and Instagram .