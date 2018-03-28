The UK’s no.1 brow product’s back and better than ever

Ayesha Muttucumaru 28 March 2018
gimme-brow-plus

Updated, new and improved, the bestselling volumising brow-booster returns with a refreshed formula and some welcome extras

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

As far as brow products go, Benefit’s Gimme Brow is a firm favourite among the team. Budgeproof and foolproof, it’s one of those rare finds that we’d be genuinely disappointed should it be discontinued - a scenario that we had a glimpse of last year when the brand recalled large batches after finding that they’d fallen short of their stringent quality standards. However, the much-loved brow-booster’s back with a new name, Gimme Brow+, and some tweaks that make it more impressive than before.

They haven’t tinkered with it too much (I mean, why mess with a good thing?), just mainly subtly refreshed its volumising prowess while ensuring that it still retains its water-resistancy and the tiny microfibre tech that made it so effective in the first place. Extremely lightweight, its gel-like-formula adds shape and fullness to brows without weighing them down, and its precision applicator's just as brilliant as ever for keeping brow brushing and volumising endeavours mess and stress-free. While my brows are definitely on the thick side, they are getting a little thinner in the inner corners - patchiness that the new launch was able to impressively cover up.

Its most noteworthy upgrade though is its shade extension - it’ll soon be available in five further colours to make its offering a lot more inclusive. We’ll have to wait until June unfortunately though to get our hands on them. The new additions will include:

- 2, for warm golden blonde brows

- 3.5 for warm auburn brown brows

- 4 for warm deep brown brows

- 4.5 for neutral deep brown brows and;

- 6 for warm black-brown brows

Back with a vengeance with some welcome enhancements, Gimme Brow 2.0 looks likely to follow in the footsteps of its hugely successful predecessor.

Benefit Gimme Brow+, £20.50 is available to buy online here

