Give a shout-out to your mentor with our #MyBigBreak social campaign

Ayesha Muttucumaru 14 November 2014
mybigbreak

Our new social media campaign is taking the internet by storm - join the movement and thank the person who championed your career from the get-go

Who was the person who gave you your big break?

No matter your job or field you’re in, we can all recall those mentors who believed in us from the get-go and gave us our leg up onto the first rung of the career ladder. So to coincide with the launch of Get The Job  on Get The Gloss, we’ve launched our #MyBigBreak social media campaign to help us all say thank you to those who championed us from the very beginning and gave us our first big career break.

All you have to do is scribble the name of the person who gave you your big break on a piece of paper, tag them and share it on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook, along with the hashtags #MyBigBreak, #GetTheJob and tag @GetTheGloss. Add momentum to the wave of positivity and nominate your friends and colleagues, so they can share their #MyBigBreak too. For example, “#MyBigBreak was all thanks to  @.............. . I nominate @......... to share theirs! #GetTheJob @GetTheGloss."

So far, the campaign has taken the internet by storm, with the hashtag trending and attracting posts from some of the heavy-hitters of the beauty , editorial and wellness  worlds including Glamour Editor Jo Elvin, Sam Chapman of Pixiwoo, Elle Beauty Director Sophie Beresiner, Glamour Beauty Director Alessandra Steinherr, Vanita Parti , Caroline Hirons, Sali Hughes and Liz Earle.

So who will you give a shout-out too? Share your stories and help us celebrate those who made a lasting impact on your careers...


