Glamping it up at Glastonbury

Ever one to seize an opportunity to style it up, here’s the kit I’ll be taking this year to maintain beauty standards whatever the mad British weather brings:

I think there’s a myth however that at a festival your whole make-up regime goes to pot. On the contrary – I’ve never seen more people ‘working a look’ in my life (or at least they start the Friday that way and it’s downhill, or down-face from there on in). And there’s something quite fabulous about disheveled, rained-on messy beauty anyway.

I LOVE Glastonbury! It will be my fourth time going this year and every year brings a different experience. I’ve been when, in places, it was a mud lake up to the tops of my wellies (no joke!) but also when it’s been a dust bowl and I wore silver sandals all weekend. Whatever the weather (and I think the other 135,000 other revelers all agree), it’s perhaps one of the most thrilling and uplifting few days you will ever experience.

From left:

Bag from Accessorize

I saw it a few months ago and just had to have it – the perfect festival bag to sling over your body so you can throw some shapes in the dance tents without worrying where you left your purse.

NB Think it may have sold out but this is similar .

Wayfarer Raybans

£108, www.sunglasses-shop.co.uk

A classic for their retro relaxed look. Plus they’re unisex so you can swap and share with your boyfriend/husband/ whoever you meet.

Aerin Fresh Skin Foundation Compact

£37, www.esteelauder.co.uk

A flawless concealer and foundation in one handy compact. Covers spots, under eye bags and leaves skin glowing. A must.

Revlon Photoready Cream Blush in Flushed Rougissant

£7.99, www.boots.com

Finally a great cream blush at a lower price point. I love this shade for a pop of girly colour on cheeks.

Aerin Beach Cream for Hair and Body

£40. This has sold out online but is still available at some John Lewis department stores around the country, call 0870 034 2566 to find your nearest stockist.

A multi purpose cream for gleaming, golden goddess skin. It also smells of roses and be used in the hair to groom and add glint. An essential accompaniment for cut-off shorts.

Estee Lauder Pure Color Cello Shot in Hot Fuse

£24, www.esteelauder.co.uk

A few nights in a tent will leave even the healthiest person a little pasty. This gel-based blush is an instant pick-me-up that doesn’t involve alcohol.

Trilby from Accessorize

£12, uk.accessorize.com

Essential festival attire. I’m also taking a floppy 60’s style one too, also from Accessorize.

Benefit Sun Beam

£19.50, www.benefitcosmetics.co.uk

My face will catch the rays even if the sun doesn’t shine with this little pot of golden delight. Dot on cheekbones and nose for a radiant gleam.

Rimmel Lash Accelerator

£7.99, www.boots.com

I was on a shoot recently with make-up artist Kay Montano the other day who used this – it is amazing for lengthening and separating lashes – no comb required.

Tom Ford’s Eye Color Quad in 02 Cognac Sable

£62, www.selfridges.com

I know this is expensive but the quality and pigment of this eye palette is incredible. I have seen so many make-up artists wield it to create many different looks on shoots and I’m going to use it to rock a smokey or glittery golden eye this summer.

Paul & Joe Eye and Lip Gloss

£28, www.asos.com

Anything that multitasks is a bonus at a festival. I LOVE this product from Paul and Joe for fairy lids one end and hot summer lips the other. Comes in a variety of shades.

General Maintenance